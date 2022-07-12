CLAT Counselling 2022: 3rd Allotment List Released, Check Selection Status for CLAT Admissions at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT Counselling 2022: As part of the on-going counselling process, the CLAT 2022 3rd Allotment List has been released today. On 12th July, during the afternoon hours, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) have officially declared the CLAT 2022 Counselling Results for Round 3. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 3rd Merit List consists of names of the candidates who have qualified in the exam and registered to participate in the counselling process. Such candidates can now check their selection status for CLAT 2022 Admissions via the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the CLAT 2022 Website is also placed below, using which candidates can check their individual selection status easily:

Shortlisted Candidates to Confirm Admissions by 13th July

As per the details shared by the Consortium, the candidates who have been shortlisted for admission under the CLAT Merit List 2022 for Round 3 of counselling process, will have to confirm their admissions by tomorrow. Yes, as per the official notice, candidates selected under the CLAT 3rd Allotment List 2022 will be given time until 13th July 2022 to complete the admission formalities and confirm their admission to the allotted NLU or participating institute. As part of the admission confirmation process, candidates will be required to accept the seat or apply for the upgrade and upload the requisite documents by logging onto the CLAT 2022 registration portal. In addition to this, candidates will also be required to physically submit the required documents with the admissions office of the CLAT 2022 Allotted Institute as well.

How to check CLAT 2022 3rd Merit List online?

Taking into account the ease of checking the merit list and quick and convenient availability of CLAT 2022 Selection Status, the Consortium has released the 3rd Allotment List online. Candidates need to log onto the website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in to check their selection status. On the homepage, candidates are required to locate and click on the link for login button and enter their registered mobile number and password to log onto the portal. After logging onto the candidate dashboard, candidates will be showcased their allotment status from where they can accept the allotment or apply for an upgrade.

