CMAT Exam Date 2023 Released, Check Paper Pattern Here

CMAT Exam Date 2023 Declared: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam date for CMAT 2023. The authorities will conduct the Common Management Admission Test on May 4, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will run from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm. Whereas, the evening shift will be held between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

NTA will conduct CMAT 2023 as a 3-hour entrance examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates’ ability across various segments such as quantitative technique and data interpretation, logical reasoning, language comprehension, general awareness, and innovation & entrepreneurship.

CMAT Exam Date 2023

Particulars Dates Common Management Admission Test (CMAT- 2023) 04 May 2023 Shift 1: 09:00 A.M. to 12 Noon Shift 2: 02:30 P.M. to 05:30 P.M

CMAT Admit Card 2023 Release Date

NTA has already announced the CMAT exam date of 2023 on the official website. However, it must be noted that authorities have not released the hall ticket yet. As per the media reports, it is expected that the admission ticket will be released in 4th week of April. No official announcement has been made by the authorities.

Candidate has to download the admit card from the NTA website and appear for the examination at the given centre on the date, timing, and discipline as indicated in their CMAT 2023 admit card.

CMAT Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates preparing for the exam must be well acquainted with the paper pattern. Check details here.

Type of questions No. of questions Maximum Marks Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation 20 80 Logical Reasoning 20 80 Language Comprehension 20 80 General Awareness 20 80 Innovation & Entrepreneurship 20 80 Total 100 400

About CMAT 2023 Exam

CMAT is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This test allows AICTE affiliated/ participating institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in affiliated Institutions. Candidates can check out the exam pattern here.

