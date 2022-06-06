COHSEM Manipur HSE Result 2022 Declared: Manipur Class 12 Results Declared for HSE (Class XII) Examination @manresults.nic.in

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    COHSEM Manipur HSE Result 2022 Declared: COHSEM, Manipur has officially declared the Manipur HSE Result 2022 for Class 12 Annual Board Exams today - 6th June 2022. Students can now check their individual performance in the form of Manipur Class 12 Results 2022 online by logging onto the result portal - manresults.nic.in and cohsem.nic.in. 

    Updated: Jun 6, 2022 16:11 IST
    COHSEM Manipur HSE Result 2022 Declared, CHECK DIRECT LINK HERE: The Council for Higher Secondary Education Manipur, COHSEM has released Manipur Class 12th Result 2022 after a press conference on June 6, 2022. The results are available on the official website manresults.nic.in. The students can also visit the official website of Manipur Board of Higher education HSE cohsem.nic.in.

    The Manipur Class 12 Exams were conducted between April 7 and May 11, 2022. Around 30,000 students appeared for the Manipur Board Class 12th Exams. 

    Check COHSEM Manipur HSE Result 2022 - Direct Link Available now

    COHSEM Manipur HSE Result 2022- List of Websites to Check Manipur Class 12th Exam Result 2022-

    COHSEM Manipur HSE 12th result 2022  is now available on -

    -cohsem.nic.in 

    -manresults.nic.in

    COHSEM Manipur HSE Result 2022- How to check Manipur HSE 12th Exam Result 2022?

    1. Visit official Manipur Board Result website -manresults.nic.in

    2. Click on Higher Secondary Examination 2022

    3. Enter Roll Number and Press Submit 

    4. View your Result and click on download

    Manipur HSE 12th Result 2022: Important Credentials

    The students can check COHSEM Exam Result 2022 using their roll number given on their admit card. 

    COHSEM Exam Result 2022: How To Check Manipur Class 12th Board Result 2022 through SMS?

    The COHSEM Exam Result 2022 can be checked through SMS as well. Follow the steps provided below to check COHSEM HSE 12th Result through mobile phone. 

    -Type manres 12 Registration Number

     -Send to 9212357123

    COHSEM Manipur HSE Result 2021: Previous Years Pass Percentage

    The COHSEM Manipur HSE Exams were canceled in 2021. The Manipur Class 12th exams were conducted in 2022.
     
    COHSEM Manipur HSE Result 2020 Pass Percentage- 86 percent
     
    COHSEM Manipur HSE Result 2019 Pass Percentage - 67.04 percent

