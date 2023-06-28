CUET PG 2023 Admit Card for June 30 Exams Out, Get Direct Link Here

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency has issued the admit card for the CUET PG 2023 exams scheduled for June 30, 2023. According to the official notification, the admit card has been issued on June 27, 2023. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the CUET PG 2023 exams can visit the official website to download their admit cards. The exams will be conducted in the third shift.
The CUET PG exams are being conducted for the left-out candidates who were not accommodated in the exams conducted from June 5 to 17, 2023 are being conducted from June 22 to 30, 2023. Students are advised to check through the details given on the CUET PG 2023 admit card when downloading.
CUET PG 2023 admit card for June 30, 2023, exams are now available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. A direct link for students to download the CUET PG 2023 admit card is also provided below.
CUET PG 2023 Admit Card - Click Here
In case candidates are facing difficulty in downloading their CUET PG 2023 admit card they can write to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or contact 011- 40759000 / 011-69227700.
How to Download CUET PG 2023 Admit Card
The CUET PG 2023 admit card is available for download on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the admit card.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET PG
Step 2: Click on the CUET PG 2023 admit card link
Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth in the login link
Step 4: The CUET PG 2023 admit card will be displayed
Step 5: Download the CUET PG 2023 admit card for further reference
