CUET UG 2023 Final Phase Ends Tomorrow, Check Expected Answer Key, Result Date Here

CUET UG 2023 final phase will end tomorrow: June 23, 2023. More than 27 lakh admit cards and exam city slips have been released till now. Check the latest updates on CUET UG result here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 22, 2023 11:25 IST
CUET UG Exams 2023: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) final phase is going to end tomorrow: June 23, 2023. According to the statistics, a total of 17376 candidates are appearing for CUET UG 2023 exam being conducted today and tomorrow. Applicants can download their hall tickets on the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in by entering their login credentials.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the CUET UG exam city intimation slip for the final phase. The exams are being conducted in three shifts. Examinees must go through the important instructions mentioned on the hall ticket carefully. NTA has issued over 27 lac admit cards till June 21, 2023.

CUET UG 2023 Official Notification- Click Here (PDF File)

The official notification of NTA reads, “The candidates may note that this is the final phase of the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination. For Answer Key Challenges and result, candidates are advised to visit the official website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.”

CUET UG 2023 Important Dates

Check out the list of important events alongside dates below:

Particulars

Dates

CUET UG Exam 2023 Last date

June 23, 2023

CUET answer key

First Week of July (Expected)

CUET UG results

To be announced soon

How to Download CUET UG Admit Card 2023?

Candidates can check out the following steps to download the hall ticket below:

Step 1: Visit the official website:

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET admit card 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the application number, DOB, and security pin

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take at least 2 printouts

