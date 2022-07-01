CUET-UG 2022 Practice Papers at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Get Login and other details here

CUET UG 2022 Mock Test: The National Testing Agency had earlier reopened the registration window for the CUET UG examinations. As per reports, close to 40,000 new applications were registered taking the grand total of CUET UG 2022 applications to 9.9 Lakh.

The National Testing Agency also uploaded practice questions for students to prepare for the entrance exams. According to reports over 61,000 logins have been registered for the CUET UG 2022 Practice sessions.

Official notification

The National Testing Agency in a statement mentioned that with an aim to familiarize the students with the process of appearing for the CUET Computer based entrance examinations the online platform where students can practice answering the questions in the computer based mode.

The practice questions are available for all the subjects/languages/general tests which will be asked in the CUET Examinations.

Direct Link for CUET Practice Questions

The CUET 2022 Admit Card will be issuing the admit card for the entrance examinations soon. According to the schedule provided, the CUET-UG 2022 Admit Card will be issued by July 10, 2022. The CUET 2022 Entrance examinations will be conducted between July 15 to August 10, 2022.

