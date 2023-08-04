  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DASA UG 2023 Choice Filling To Start Tomorrow, Result on August 7

DASA UG 2023 Choice Filling To Start Tomorrow, Result on August 7

DASA 2023: NIT Calicut will start the choice re-filling process for special round of DASA 2023 tomorrow: August 5. Registered candidates can fill their choices via candidate's portal through the official website of DASA - dasanit.org. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 4, 2023 19:02 IST
DASA UG 2023
DASA UG 2023

DASA 2023: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut will start the choice re-filling process for special round of Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) 2023 tomorrow: August 5.  Candidates who are already registered but did not get any seat allotment as of now are eligible for the choice refilling for special round against vacant seats by logging in through the candidate's portal from the official website of DASA - dasanit.org.

As per the released schedule, the choice-refilling process will begin from 10 am tomorrow, August 5. The authorities will announce the DASA UG result 2023 on August 7, at 5 pm. Selected candidates will have to report to their allotted institute between August 10 and 14, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the important instructions provided in the information brochure before filling out the choices. They can get the direct link of the website below.

DASA 2023 - Official website (Direct Link)

DASA UG Admissions 2023 Dates

Candidates who are seeking admission into BTech/ BArch programmes under DASA/CIWG can check the dates related to the DASA UG 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Choice refilling 

August 5 to 6, 2023 

DASA result

August 7, 2023 at 5 pm

Physical reporting

August 10 to 14, 2023

Check the DASA UG 2023 schedule here

DASA UG 2023 Intitution Fees

Candidates are required to submit the prescribed amount of the fee at the time of the admission. Check the fee details below:

Institution fee

For BTech candidates

For BArch candidates

Rs 48,186

Rs 52,186

What are the documents required for DASA UG 2023 admissions?

Candidates need to submit the below-given documents during physical reporting for the DASA UG admissions 2023.

 

Provisional allotment letter

JEE 2023 Scorecard

Class 10th certificate

Candidate’s passport and Visa

Mark sheet/grade card and Pass certificate of classes 11th or 12th

Transfer Certificate

Medical fitness certificate

Savings account passbook in the name of candidate, opened in any Bank

Anti-Raging Declaration by Candidate and Parent

Declaration by Candidate with respect to IT usage

Also Read: AP OAMDC Seat Allotment 2023 Result Out, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023