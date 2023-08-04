DASA UG 2023 Choice Filling To Start Tomorrow, Result on August 7

DASA 2023: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut will start the choice re-filling process for special round of Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) 2023 tomorrow: August 5. Candidates who are already registered but did not get any seat allotment as of now are eligible for the choice refilling for special round against vacant seats by logging in through the candidate's portal from the official website of DASA - dasanit.org.

As per the released schedule, the choice-refilling process will begin from 10 am tomorrow, August 5. The authorities will announce the DASA UG result 2023 on August 7, at 5 pm. Selected candidates will have to report to their allotted institute between August 10 and 14, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the important instructions provided in the information brochure before filling out the choices. They can get the direct link of the website below.

DASA UG Admissions 2023 Dates

Candidates who are seeking admission into BTech/ BArch programmes under DASA/CIWG can check the dates related to the DASA UG 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Choice refilling August 5 to 6, 2023 DASA result August 7, 2023 at 5 pm Physical reporting August 10 to 14, 2023

Check the DASA UG 2023 schedule here

DASA UG 2023 Intitution Fees

Candidates are required to submit the prescribed amount of the fee at the time of the admission. Check the fee details below:

Institution fee For BTech candidates For BArch candidates Rs 48,186 Rs 52,186

What are the documents required for DASA UG 2023 admissions?

Candidates need to submit the below-given documents during physical reporting for the DASA UG admissions 2023.

Provisional allotment letter JEE 2023 Scorecard Class 10th certificate Candidate’s passport and Visa Mark sheet/grade card and Pass certificate of classes 11th or 12th Transfer Certificate Medical fitness certificate Savings account passbook in the name of candidate, opened in any Bank Anti-Raging Declaration by Candidate and Parent Declaration by Candidate with respect to IT usage

