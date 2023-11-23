Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 Begins Today; Check How to Apply Here

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024: The Directorate of Education (DoE) begins the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 today: November 23. The authorities have started the registrations for pre-school, pre-primary, and Class-1 of private recognised unaided schools. Parents can fill out the application forms on behalf of their children until December 15, 2023.

According to the official schedule, the first selected candidates list will be out on January 14 and the admission process shall end by March 8, 2024. It must be noted that only those children who are residing in Delhi can apply for admission. Also, preference will be given to children living in nearby areas.

All the private unaided recognised schools reserve 25% of seats for the unprivileged, economically disadvantaged, and children with disabilities. Meanwhile, schools in Delhi have the autonomy to set preference criteria. Certain schools also provide points if children’s parents or siblings have done their schooling from there.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 Age Limit

Parents who are willing to enroll their children must note that the minimum age for Delhi pre-school, pre-primary (KG), and Class-1 should be 3 years, 4 years, and 5 years (by March 31) respectively.

How to Apply for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024?

Check out the following steps to know the admission procedure:

Step 1: Visit the nearest school

Step 2: Ask for an admission form

Step 3: Fill out the form, attach the photo and relevant documents

Step 4: Pay the prescribed fee and submit the form

