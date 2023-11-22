Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 Registration Begin Tomorrow, Check Details Here

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024: The Directorate of Education will begin the Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25 registration process tomorrow, November 23, 2023. The registrations will commence for the private unaided recognised schools. Parents who wish to register their children for nursery admissions can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process.

The last date for parents to complete the Delhi Nursery admission registration and application is December 15, 2023. Parents are required to submit the non-refundable fee of Rs. 25 through the link provided on the official website.

To complete the registration and application process, candidates are required to visit the official website - edudel.nic.in. Parents will also be provided with a direct link on this page to submit the registration and application process.

The private unaided recognised schools will be conducting entry-level admissions in pre-school. Pre-primary and class 1. Schools are also required to provide 25% seat reservation for EWS, DG, and children with disability categories. The directorate has also asked schools to make sure that the number of seats for entry-level should not be less than the number of seats in the entry-level classes in the last three years.

How to Register for Delhi Nursery Admission 2024

The link for parents to apply for the Delhi nursery admissions will be available on the official website of the Directorate of Education Delhi. Parents and guardians can follow the steps given below to apply for nursery admissions.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DoE

Step 2: Click on the application link for nursery admissions

Step 3: Enter the required credentials in the link provided

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the requisite fee and click on the final submission link

What is the Age Limit for Delhi Nursery Admissions

Given below is the age limit of students who will be applying for admission to the entry-level classes.

Class Age criteria Nursery Less than 4 years as of March 31, 2024 Pre-primary - KG Less than 5 years as of March 31, 2024 Class 1 Less than 6 years as of March 31, 2024

Also Read: CAT 2023 IIM Kozhikode Admission Policy Revised, Check Details Here