DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2022 Declared, Check at keralaresults.nic.in

DHSE Kerala Plus 1 Results: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has declared the Kerala Plass 11 (Plus 1) Results 2022 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 exams can check the First year exam results through the link available on the official website.

Candidates must note that they can access the class 11 results school wise or by entering their roll number and date of birth in the link provided.

Candidates can check the Kerala Plus 1 Results 2022 through the link provided on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. The First year Kerala Board results will include the details of the students along with their qualifying status and marks secured in each subject.

Kerala Plus 1 Result 2022

Steps to check Kerala Plus 1 Results 2022

The Kerala Plus 1 Results 2022 will be available to the students in the online mode. To download the results students are required to visit the official website and login through the link available. Candidates can also check the Kerala Plus 1 Results 2022 by following the steps provided here.

Visit the Kerala Board result portal

Click on the DHSE First year result link

Enter the Roll Number and Date of Birth

The Kerala Plus 1 Results 2022 will be displayed

Download the Kerala Plus 1 Results 2022 for further reference

