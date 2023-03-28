  1. Home
DNB PDCET 2023: Registrations to End on March 30, Know How To Apply Here

The NBEMS will end the registration process for the DNB PDCET 2023 exam on March 30, 2023. Eligible candidates can register through the official website- natboard.edu.in. Check complete details here

Updated: Mar 28, 2023 17:30 IST
DNB PDCET 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registration window for DNB PDCET 2023 examinations on March 30, in online mode. Candidates who are appearing for Diplomate National Board - Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) exam 2023 to get admission into various Post Diploma DNB courses and have not registered yet can do the same by visiting the official website - natboard.edu.in 

According to the information brochure, candidates will have to submit Rs 5,000 as a registration fee. Candidates are advised to go through the information available on the website before filling out the registration form.

DNB PDCET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

DNB PDCET 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the DNB PDCET 2023 examination can check the important dates in the table given below.

Events

Dates

Last Date to Submit DNB PDCET 2023 Registration Form

March 30, 2023

DNB PDCET 2023 Application Edit Window

Final and Selective Edit Window

April 3 to April 5, 2023


April 10 to April 12, 2023

Admit Card Release

April 18, 2023

DNB PDCET 2023 Exam

April 23, 2023

Announcement of DNB PDCET Result 2023 

By May 22, 2023

How to Register for DNB PDCET 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for Diplomate National Board - Post Diploma

Centralized Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) exam 2023 to get admission into various Post Diploma DNB courses can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit NBEMS’s official website - natboard.edu.in 

Step 2: Click on the DNB PDCET tab from the examinations section available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the DNB PDCET application link and click on the Registration link

Step 4: Register by entering the required personal details such as name, date of birth, phone number, etc.

Step 5: Now login using the generated credentials and fill in the DNB PDCET Registration Form 2023

Step 6: Upload all the necessary documents and make the online payment of the application fee

Step 7: Go through the entire registration form and then click on the final submission 

Step 8: Take at least 2 printouts of the DNB PDCET Registration form 2023 for future reference

