DU NCWEB 5th Cut-off 2023 List Out for BA, BCom Programmes; Download PDF Here

DU NCWEB 5th Cut-off 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the fifth cut-off list for the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) today: September 19, 2023. DU Aspirants can download the B.A. and B.Com cut-off PDFs for the academic year 2023-24 on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in. They can also get the direct link to download PDFs here.

As per the press release, admissions under DU NCWEB 5th cut-off 2023 shall commence on September 20, 2023. Candidates can check out the cut-off percentage of marks for BA, and Bcom programmes and start applying for admission as per the schedule. The last date to pay the fee for admission under DU NCWEB fifth cutoff is September 23, 2023.

DU NCWEB Cut Off 2023-24 5th List- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the PDF is mentioned below:

How to Download DU NCWEB 5th Cut-off 2023 PDF?

The cut-off percentages have been released for the General, OBC, SC/ST, PwD, and EWS categories. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download:

Step 1: Visit the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the NCWEB tab

Step 3: NCWEB 5th cut-off list links will appear

Step 4: Choose from B.A. and B.Com programme

Step 5: Download the DU NCWEB 5th cut-off 2023 PDF

DU NCWEB 4th Cut-off 2023-24

DU fourth cut-off 2023 was published for BA and BCom courses on September 12, 2023. The cut-off percentage for BCom courses stood at 83 percent for Miranda House and 82 percent for Hansraj College (general category).

Also Read: DU NCWEB 4th Cut off 2023-24 List Released at ncweb.du.ac.in; Download BA, BCom PDF Here