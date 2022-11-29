DU PG 1st Merit List 2022 To Release Tomorrow at du.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

DU PG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi will release the DU PG 1st merit list for admission to various postgraduate courses tomorrow - November 30, 2022. Candidates can check the DU PG 1st merit list by visiting the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in. candidates can apply for admission against the DU PG 1st merit list from December 1. The University released the schedule for the Delhi University PG admissions 2022 on November 28, 2022.

After the release of the DU PG 1st merit list 2022, candidates will be able to apply for admissions. After the final approval of admission by college authorities, candidates must pay the fee before the deadline i.e. December 4, 2022. The second and third DU PG cut-offs will be released on December 7 and 12 respectively. Delhi University has said that it may release more cut-offs if required.

DU PG Admission 2022 Dates

Event Date Release of 1st Merit list November 30, 2022 Admissions against DU PG 1st merit-list December 1 (10 am) to 3, 2022 (5 pm) Verification and approval by colleges against 1st merit-list December 1 (10 am) to 4, 2022 (1 pm) Payment of fee against 1st merit-list Till 4 December 2022 (11:59 pm)

How To Download DU PG 1st Merit List 2022?

Candidates must check the merit list of DU PG in online mode. Those who are eligible to take admission in the 1st round must apply for the same from December 1. Candidates can follow these steps to know how to download DU 1st merit list 2022 -

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on DU PG 1st merit list.

Step 3: On the new page, the pdf file will appear on the screen.

Step 4 - Download the DU PG first merit list and save it for future references.

