DU PG 1st Merit List 2022 To Release Tomorrow at du.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

    DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University is going to release the first merit list for admissions to PG Courses tomorrow. Candidates willing to check the list can visit the official website i.e. du.ac.in. Check how to download here

    Updated: Nov 29, 2022 13:34 IST
    DU PG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi will release the DU PG 1st merit list for admission to various postgraduate courses tomorrow - November 30, 2022. Candidates can check the DU PG 1st merit list by visiting the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in. candidates can apply for admission against the DU PG 1st merit list from December 1. The University released the schedule for the Delhi University PG admissions 2022 on November 28, 2022. 

    After the release of the DU PG 1st merit list 2022, candidates will be able to apply for admissions. After the final approval of admission by college authorities, candidates must pay the fee before the deadline i.e. December 4, 2022. The second and third DU PG cut-offs will be released on December 7 and 12  respectively. Delhi University has said that it may release more cut-offs if required.

    DU PG Admission 2022 Dates 

    Event

    Date

    Release of 1st Merit list

    November 30, 2022

    Admissions against DU PG 1st merit-list 

    December 1 (10 am) to 3, 2022 (5 pm)

    Verification and approval by colleges against 1st merit-list

    December 1 (10 am) to 4, 2022 (1 pm)

    Payment of fee against 1st merit-list

    Till 4 December 2022 (11:59 pm)

    How To Download DU PG 1st Merit List 2022? 

    Candidates must check the merit list of DU PG in online mode. Those who are eligible to take admission in the 1st round must apply for the same from December 1. Candidates can follow these steps to know how to download DU 1st merit list 2022 - 

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. pgadmission.uod.ac.in.
    • Step 2: On the homepage, click on DU PG 1st merit list. 
    • Step 3: On the new page, the pdf file will appear on the screen.
    • Step 4 - Download the DU PG first merit list and save it for future references. 

