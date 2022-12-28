DU PG Admission 2022: Seat Acceptance Window Against 5th Merit List To Close Today

DU PG Admission 2022: University of Delhi (DU) will close the seat acceptance window against the DU PG 5th Merit List today-December 28, 2022. Candidates who were allotted seats in the DU PG Admission 2022 must accept the same by today only. To accept the seats, they must log in with the registered email ID and password on the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in

As per the official schedule, colleges/departments will verify and approve the admissions of candidates who applied against the DU PG 5th merit list till December 29, 2022. However, candidates can pay the DU PG admission fee till December 30, 2022. The DU PG 5th merit list 2022 has been prepared on the basis of qualifying examination marks provided by the applicants. As per the notice, the university may announce more lists and schedules if required.

How To Accept Seats Against DU PG 5th Merit List?

As per the schedule, today is the last date to accept the allocated seats against DU PG 5th Merit list. They can accept the allocated seats on the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac. They can follow these steps to accept the seats-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the DU PG Admission portal

Step 3: Log in with registered email ID and password

Step 4: Accept the seats by providing necessary details

Step 5: Pay the required admission fee

Step 6: Save the choices and download the confirmation page

DU Admissions 2022

As per the official notice, Delhi University will conclude admissions of all UG and PG courses on December 31, 2022. The official notification of the same reads, “It is notified that the last date of admissions for all undergraduate and postgraduate programs of the University of Delhi for the academic session 2022-23 shall be Saturday, December 31, 2022”.

