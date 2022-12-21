DU PG NCWEB 2022 2nd Merit List Releases at admission.uod.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

DU PG NCWEB 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the DU PG NCWEB 2022 2nd Merit List today-December 21, 2022. The list is available on the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in. The DU PG NCWEB 2022 2nd Merit List is released for a few programmes including English, Punjabi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Persian, Bengali, etc. Previously, the list was scheduled to be released on December 19 but was delayed.

The candidates whose names are mentioned on the DU PG NCWEB 2nd Merit list must apply for DU PG NCWEB Admission 2022. Afterward, colleges will verify and approve the admissions against the 2nd Merit list. After approval, candidates must pay the fee before the deadline.

DU PG NCWEB 2nd Merit List- Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check DU PG NCWEB 2nd Merit List?

Delhi University has released the DU PG NCWEB 2nd Merit List. Shortlisted candidates must apply for admission before the deadline. The DU PG 2nd merit list is live at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can follow these steps to download the DU PG NCWEB 2nd Merit list-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the NCWEB section

Step 3: Click on the NCWEB PG Admission list link

Step 4: Now, choose the merit list as per the programme

Step 5: Check and download it for future reference

DU PG NCWEB 2022 3rd Merit List

The DU PG NCWEB 3rd Merit List is scheduled for December 24, 2022. Shortlisted candidates can apply from December 26 to 27, 2022. They can pay the fee against the DU PG NCWEB 3rd merit list till December 28, 2022.

As per the official notification, candidates are required to log in to the admission portal for the online payment of the fee. Moreover, the notice states that the university may release subsequent lists and schedules if required.