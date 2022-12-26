DU PG NCWEB 2022 Admission Registration Begins Against 3rd Merit List Today, Check Details Here

DU PG NCWEB 2022: The University of Delhi will begin the online admission process today against the DU Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) for the academic session 2022. Interested candidates will have to register themselves for admission into Postgraduate programmes. The online application forms are available on the official website from today December 26, 2022.

Candidates can fill out the application form for the DU NCWEB PG admission 2022 against the third merit list through the online portal. Moreover, as per the university schedule, the third admission list is for subjects such as English, Hindi, Mathematics, History, Philosophy, Political Science and Sanskrit.

DU Third PG Admission List 2022

Delhi University issued the third admission list for admissions to NCWEB colleges. The merit list was published on December 25, 2022. Further, the DU NCWEB PG 3rd admission list comprises the candidate's roll number, registration form number, name, allotted college or department, final entrance marks as well as the combined rank allocated in the counselling process 2022.

The eligible candidates who have been shortlisted for admission to various PG programmes at DU can apply online against the allocated seats between December 26 and December 27, 2022. The applicants will have to apply within the specified time period in order to secure seats.

DU PG NCWEB Admission Process 2022

Additionally, the colleges or departments affiliated with DU will complete the verification process and also give approvals for the admission of candidates between December 26 to December 28, 2022.

The online application fee is to be paid by all those candidates who are applying against the DU NCWEB PG third admission list. The last date for the closing of the payment window is December 28, 2022, on the official DU webpage.

Interested applicants need to log in using their credentials to the Postgraduate admission portal to make the online payment of the same. As per the revised online schedule for 2022-23 released by the DU website, further admission lists and schedules will be notified by the University of Delhi in case needed for the admission procedure in 2022.

