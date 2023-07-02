  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DU SOL PG 2023 Registrations Commence, Get Direct Link Here

DU SOL PG 2023 Registrations Commence, Get Direct Link Here

DU SOL PG admission registrations begin. Students can complete the applications for the PG and MBA programme through the link available here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 2, 2023 10:47 IST
DU SOL PG MBA Registration 2023
DU SOL PG MBA Registration 2023

DU SOL Registrations 2023: Delhi University School of Opening has started the admissions to the postgraduate programmes. Candidates interested in applying for the PG and MBA programmes can visit the official website of DU SOL to complete the registrations.

While admissions to undergraduate courses are being conducted through the CUET UG scores, admissions to postgraduate programmes do not require CUET PG. Students who have completed their undergraduate programmes with the minimum required marks are eligible to apply for the postgraduate programmes.

DU SOL PG admission applications are available on the website - sol.du.ac.in. the last date to apply for the PG admissions is August 14, 2023, while the last date to apply for the MBA admissions is August 15, 2023. The last date to submit the registration fee is August 31, 2023. Interested candidates can also apply for admission through the direct link provided below. 

PG - Click Here

MBA - Click Here

Steps to Register for DU SOL Admission 2023

The Delhi University School of Open Learning applications for postgraduate and MBA programmes have commenced. Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University School of Open Learning

Step 2: Click on the online admission portal

Step 3: Click on PG/MBA registration link

Step 4: Complete the registration process

Step 5: Fill out and submit the online application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

DU SOL UG Registrations 2023

The registrations for the DU SOL undergraduate programmes have commenced. Candidates who wish to apply for the undergraduate programs can visit the official website - sol.du.ac.in until July 31, 2023 to submit their applications. 

Also Read: DU SOL Registrations 2023 for UG Programmes Commence, Get Direct Link Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023