DU SOL PG 2023 Registrations Commence, Get Direct Link Here

DU SOL Registrations 2023: Delhi University School of Opening has started the admissions to the postgraduate programmes. Candidates interested in applying for the PG and MBA programmes can visit the official website of DU SOL to complete the registrations.

While admissions to undergraduate courses are being conducted through the CUET UG scores, admissions to postgraduate programmes do not require CUET PG. Students who have completed their undergraduate programmes with the minimum required marks are eligible to apply for the postgraduate programmes.

DU SOL PG admission applications are available on the website - sol.du.ac.in. the last date to apply for the PG admissions is August 14, 2023, while the last date to apply for the MBA admissions is August 15, 2023. The last date to submit the registration fee is August 31, 2023. Interested candidates can also apply for admission through the direct link provided below.

PG - Click Here

MBA - Click Here

Steps to Register for DU SOL Admission 2023

The Delhi University School of Open Learning applications for postgraduate and MBA programmes have commenced. Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University School of Open Learning

Step 2: Click on the online admission portal

Step 3: Click on PG/MBA registration link

Step 4: Complete the registration process

Step 5: Fill out and submit the online application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

DU SOL UG Registrations 2023

The registrations for the DU SOL undergraduate programmes have commenced. Candidates who wish to apply for the undergraduate programs can visit the official website - sol.du.ac.in until July 31, 2023 to submit their applications.

