DU UG 2022 Special Spot Allotment List Released, Check Admission Dates Here

DU UG Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi has released the special spot allotment list. Candidates can check the UG special spot allotment list on the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in. Also, a direct link has been provided below to check DU UG special spot allotment list 2022. Shortlisted candidates can apply for the admission against DU special spot round from December 22 to 23, 2022. On approval, candidates must pay the online admission fee by the deadline i.e. December 25, 2022.

DU Special Spot Allotment List 2022- Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on December 22, 2022 at 1.06 PM

DU UG Admission 2022: University of Delhi (DU) will release the special spot allotment list 2022 today-December 22, 2022 in online mode. Shortlisted candidates must accept the allocated seats before the deadline i.e. December 23, 2022. As per the official schedule, once the special spot allotment list is declared, shortlisted candidates have to accept the allotted seats from December 22 to 23, 2022. Afterward, colleges will verify and approve the online applications.

DU UG Admission 2022: Special Spot Admission Round Schedule

Event Date Release of Special Spot Allotment list December 22, 2022 Candidates to accept the allotted seats December 22 to 23, 2022 until 4.59 pm Verification and approval of applications by colleges December 22 to 24, 2022 until 4.59 pm Last day to pay online admission fee by candidates December 25, 2022, until 4.59 pm

How To Check DU UG Special Spot Round Allotment List?

Delhi University will release the DU UG Special spot round list today-December 22, 2022. Candidates can check the special spot allotment list on the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in. They can go through these steps to check the list-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on special spot allotment list

Step 3: The CUET merit list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Search by application number or name

Step 5: Download it for future reference

DU Special Spot Round Allotment 2022

Delhi University will consider seat availability, programme-specific merits, applicant category, and programme, and university priorities to grant seats to the candidates. However, the DU UG special spot round is final. Thus, there will be no option for candidates to upgrade or withdraw seats allotted seats in the special spot round.

