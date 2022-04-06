EducationIndia Portal launched by AICTE for international students

AICTE EducationIndia: The All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE has launched the EducationIndia Portal for international students. The portal will show the strengths of Indian Institutions to international students and also make available to them all the information about India Higher Education Institutions in one place. According to the details provided, with the help of this ortal all the Indian institutions in higher education admitting or who wish to admit international students will get a common platform to showcase their strengths.

Details are available at educationindia.gov.in. Click Direct Link Here

No mandatory registrations

According to the details provided, students need not register in order to browse for details on the portal, however, at the time of admission, the institute will ask the students to register on the Education India portal and generate a Unique Education India portal ID. Students are required to register on the portal only once even if they have offers from multiple institutions

It is however mandatory for all such institutions admitting international students to have an AISHE code which will be used as a Login ID on the education portal.

The AICTE has also provided contact details for students for support on the portal. Students can contact the help desk Manoj Singh - support-eii@gov.in or call the helpdesk at 011-29581342 for any query/ clarification/ suggestion regarding EducationIndia portal. Candidates can also visit the official website of the AICTE or the UGC for further updates and information.

