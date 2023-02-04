FMGE Dec 2022 Result Announced at nbe.edu.in, Know How To Check

FMGE Dec 2022 Result (OUT): As per the recent updates, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2022 result for the December session for Screening Test. Candidates can check the FMGE Dec 2022 result on the official websites - nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The NBE FMGE Dec 2022 result PDF includes the roll number, application ID, score (out of 300), and result.

Also, the FMGE scorecard for Dec session will be available after February 7, 2023. The schedule for the in-person distribution of FMGE December 2022 session pass certificates will be notified separately on the official website soon. NBEMS informed that FMGE results of the candidates whose face ID is under verification, court matters and those whose security clearances are awaited have been kept withheld.

As per media reports, this year, a total of 33,001 applications were received for the Dec session. Out of the total, nearly 3% of candidates failed to submit the prescribed documents despite being given multiple opportunities. A total of 31,943 admit cards (97%) were issued.

How To Download FMGE Dec 2022 Result?

The official notice states - “Result of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2022 session held on 20th January, 2023 has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in.” Check steps to download FMGE Dec 2022 Result -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NBE - nbe.edu.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - result of FMGE 2022 December session.

3rd Step - The FMGE Dec result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

4th Step - Use Ctrl+F to search the roll number.

5th Step - Download FMGE result PDF and take a print out for future reference.

What After the Announcement of FMGE Dec 2022 Result?

All the FMGE qualified candidates in the December session will be provided with permanent or provisional registration by National Medical Commission (NMC) or the state medical council to practice further medicine in India. To receive a registration certificate, FMGE-qualified candidates will have to report to the venue given in the schedule.

