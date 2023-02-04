JEE Main 2023: NTA To Close Answer Key Objection Window For Session 1 Today, Result Expected Soon

JEE Main 2023: As per the recent updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window to raise objections in the JEE Main 2023 answer key for session 1 today. Candidates who wish to raise objections in JEE Main answer key can do so at jeemain.nta.nic.in till 7.50 pm. Also, in order to raise objections in JEE Main 2023 answer key, they will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

To check the JEE Main answer key 2023 session 2, candidates have to use their application number and dates of birth or password. This year, over 9 lakh applicants registered for the JEE Main session 1. Of which 8.6 lakh registered for paper 1 BE, BTech and 0.46 lakh for paper 2 BArch and BPlanning. 95.8 per cent attendance was recorded in the JEE Main session 1 exam.

JEE Main Answer Key 2023 Objection Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Raise Objection in the JEE Main 2023 Answer Key for January Session?

Candidates will be able to challenge the JEE Main answer key 2023 in online mode. To raise objections, NTA will charge a processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged. They will have to fill the online application form and challenge the provisional JEE Main 2023 answer key. Go through the steps to know complete details -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA JEE Mains - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on JEE Main 2023 Session 1 answer Key Challenge.

3rd Step - On the new page, login through application no and password or DOB.

4th Step - The JEE Main 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Go to the objection window and raise objection by uploading the supporting documents.

6th Step - Now, submit the response.

JEE Main 2023 Result for Session 1

After going through the objections raised by the candidates, NTA will release the final answer key 2023 and the JEE Main results and cut off marks. NTA is expected to declare the result of JEE Main for session 1 by next week. As per media reports, it is expected that JEE Main result 2023 will be released by February 6 or 7 in online mode. However, the JEE Mains 2023 result date is yet to be announced by NTA. Once available, candidates will be able to download the JEE Main 2023 results at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

