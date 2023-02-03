JEE Main 2023 Result Likely by Next Week for Jan Session, Over 9 Lakh Aspirants Can Check Expected Date Here

JEE Main 2023 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for session 1 by next week. As per media reports, it is expected that JEE Main result 2023 will be released by February 6 or 7 in online mode. However, the JEE Mains 2023 result date is yet to be announced by NTA. Once available, over 9 lakh candidates will be able to download the JEE Main 2023 results at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As the provisional JEE Main answer key has been released, and candidates have been given time till February 4 to raise objections. Therefore, it is expected that JEE Main 2023 result will be announced by next week. Apart from this, the NTA will also begin the JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration process on February 7.

JEE Main 2023 Result Date

Events Dates JEE Main exam dates January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30 , 31, and February 1 , 2023 JEE Mains result date By February 6 or 7, 2023 (Tentative)

How To Check JEE Main 2023 Result for January Session?

Candidates who appeared in the session 1 exam will be able to download the JEE Main 2023 results at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Over 9 lakh aspirants who appeared for the exam can go through the steps to know how to check JEE Main 2023 result for Jan session -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on - View JEE Main 2023 result or View score card.

3rd Step - In the login window, enter JEE Main application number and date of birth.

4th Step - Now, submit the details.

5th Step - JEE Main result 2023 along with scores for session 1 will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the JEE Main 2023 result and save it for future reference.

JEE Main 2023 Statistics for January Session

As per a recent tweet by NTA, this year, over 9 lakh applicants registered for the JEE Main session 1. Of which 8.6 lakh registered for paper 1 BE, BTech and 0.46 lakh for paper 2 BArch and BPlanning. NTA also shared the Male-Female ratio, for BE/BTech course, over 2.6 lakh females appeared for the exam while over 6 lakh male students attempted the paper. Check tweet below -

JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 1 Examination: Key Stats #JeeMains2023 pic.twitter.com/4oj1l0HPKz — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) February 3, 2023

