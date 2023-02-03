JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow, Know How to Challenge Here

JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 provisional answer key. However, the answer key is interim in nature and hence, subject to changes. The candidates can raise objections on the JEE Main 2023 answer key till tomorrow-February 4, 2023, on the official website. They can check out and download the JEE Main 2023 provisional answer key by entering the application number and DOB at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Those who wish to raise objections against the JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer key must note that they will have to pay Rs 200 per objection which is a non-refundable fee. The Payment for the processing fee can be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking till 04 February 2023 (up to 08:00 p.m.). The authorities will not entertain any challenge without the receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode except the above-mentioned.

JEE Mains 2023 Answer Key Challenge Window- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Raise Objections Against JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key?

The authorities have released the JEE Main 2023 provisional answer key on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. Those who seek changes in the existing key can raise objections on the official website by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2 : On the homepage, click on JEE Main 2023 Session1 answer Key Challenge

: On the homepage, click on JEE Main 2023 Session1 answer Key Challenge Step 3: Now, log in through application no and password or DOB

Now, log in through application no and password or DOB Step 4: The JEE Main 2023 answer key will appear on the screen

The JEE Main 2023 answer key will appear on the screen Step 5: Go to the objection window and raise an objection

Go to the objection window and raise an objection Step 6: Upload the supporting documents

Upload the supporting documents Step 7: Submit the response and take a printout

What After Closure of JEE Main 2023 Objection Window?

After the closure of JEE Main 2023 objection window, the challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found to be correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates.

Afterward, the JEE Main 2023 result will be declared on the basis of the Revised Final Answer Key. Candidates must note that they will not be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Over 8.6 Lakh Students Register For Session 1, Records Highest Attendance