FMGE December 2023 Applications Begin Today, Apply Until December 13

FMGE 2023 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will commence the registration process for the FMGE December 2023 exams today, November 23, 2023. According to the notification available on the official website, the FMGE 2023 December exam application link will be available from 3 pm onwards. Eligible students interested in appearing for the FMGE December 2023 session exams can visit the official website of NBEMS to submit their applications.

The last date for students to submit the FMGE December applications is December 13, 2023. The FMGE 2023 exams will be conducted on January 20, 2024. To apply for the FMGE December 2023 exams candidates are required to first complete the registration process. After registering candidates can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee.

FMGE 2023 December session registration link will be available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. A direct link for the registrations will also be available here as soon as the registration process begins.

FMGE Registration December 2023 Link Available at 3 pm

How to Register for FMGE December 2023 Exam

The FMGE 2023 December registration link will be available on the official website by 3 pm today. Interested candidates can follow the stes provided here to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of FMGE

Step 2: Click on FMGE 2023 application link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and create the login id and password

Sep 4: Login to fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and submit the application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

FMGE 2023 December Schedule

Particulars Date Availability of the Information Bulletin November 23, 2023 Online Submission of the Application Form November 23 to December 13, 2023 Date of Examination January 20, 2023 Declaration of Result February 20, 2023

