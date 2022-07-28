    GATE 2023 Schedule (OUT): GATE Registration Begins from 30th August at gate.iitk.ac.in

    GATE 2023 Schedule (OUT): IIT Kanpur has released the detailed schedule for GATE 2023 PG entrance examination. GATE 2023 Registrations Begin from 30th August. Check GATE 2023 Exam Date, Application Date and Other Important Dates on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.

    GATE 2023 Schedule (OUT): Finally, the GATE 2023 Exam Schedule is Out. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has released the complete exam schedule for GATE 2023 PG engineering entrance examination. As per the schedule, GATE 2023 exam will be held in February 2022 and the online application process will begin from 30th September 2022. The complete schedule for GATE 2023 has been released on the official website and can be checked by all aspirants by visiting portal - gate.iitk.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the GATE 2023 exam schedule is also placed below as well:

    GATE 2023 Exam Schedule - Direct Link (Available Now)

    GATE 2023 Exam Schedule Released

    As per the schedule released by IIT Kanpur, the GATE 2023 exam will be held on February 2023. For the PG Engineering entrance exam, the institute will commence month-long application process from 30th August 2022. The detailed exam schedule for GATE 2023 with all the key exam events and their respective dates can be found in the table below:

    Exam Event

    Date / Deadline

    GATE 2023 Application Form Releases

    30th August 2022

    GATE 2023 Application Process Ends

    30th Sept 2022

    GATE 2023 Application Ends with Extension

    7th October 2022

    GATE 2023 Application Correction Window

    4th to 11th November 2022

    GATE 2023 Admit Card Release Date

    3rd January 2023

    GATE 2023 Exam Dates

    2nd, 4th, 11th, 12th February 2023

    Candidate Response Sheet Release Date

    15th February 2023

    GATE 2023 Answer Key Release

    21st February 2023

    GATE 2023 Result Declaration

    16th March 2023

    GATE 2022 Scorecard Release Date

    21st March 2023

    GATE 2023 Application Process Explained

    The first step in the GATE 2023 exam cycle would be the start of the application process. In line with the tradition of previous years, the GATE 2023 application form will be released online and made available to the candidates online via the official portal - gate.iitk.ac.in. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2023 exam application process will consist of following key stages:

    • Registration: During this page, candidates will have to register themselves on the exam portal by providing basic details about themselves.
    • Application Form Filling: After registering, candidates will be able to log onto the portal and fill the actual GATE 2023 application form with requisite personal and academic details.
    • Uploading of Documents: The third step in the application process is uploading a scanned copy of passport size photograph, signature and relevant certificates, category certificates and documents on the portal. Candidates should note that the documents have to meet the specifications mentioned on the portal before being uploaded on the website.
    • Registration Fee Payment: The final step in the application process would be payment of the GATE 2023 application fee and submission of the form on the website. For future reference, candidates are advised to download a softcopy of the application form on their device.

