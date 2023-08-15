GATE 2024 Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Paper Introduced, Total 30 Test Papers

GATE 2024 Exams: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 online registration and application process will begin on August 24, 2023. IISc Bangalore will be conducting the GATE 2024 exams on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. This year GATE will have a total of 30 test papers with the introduction of a new subject - Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA).

Students interested in applying for the GATE 2024 exams can visit the official website for further details on the eligibility criteria and the paper combination prescribed for the exams. According to the basic subject details provided, GATE 2024 will have a total of 30 papers consisting of full papers and sectional papers. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations.

GATE 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the GATE 2024 exams must cross-check the eligibility criteria carefully before filling out the registration and application form. According to the eligibility criteria provided, candidates studying in the final year of their undergraduate degree programmes or those who have completed their degree in engineering, technology, science, architecture, or humanities are eligible to apply for the GATE 2024 exams.

GATE 2024 Schedule

Check the complete schedule for the GATE 2024 exams below.