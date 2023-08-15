GATE 2024 Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Paper Introduced, Total 30 Test Papers

  1. Home
A new test paper on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence has been introduced for the GATE 2024 exams taking the total number of test papers to 30. Check complete details regarding the GATE 2024 exam and schedule here. 

Updated: Aug 15, 2023 10:39 IST
GATE 2024 Exams: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 online registration and application process will begin on August 24, 2023. IISc Bangalore will be conducting the GATE 2024 exams on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. This year GATE will have a total of 30 test papers with the introduction of a new subject -  Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA). 

Students interested in applying for the GATE 2024 exams can visit the official website for further details on the eligibility criteria and the paper combination prescribed for the exams. According to the basic subject details provided, GATE 2024 will have a total of 30 papers consisting of full papers and sectional papers. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. 

GATE 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the GATE 2024 exams must cross-check the eligibility criteria carefully before filling out the registration and application form. According to the eligibility criteria provided, candidates studying in the final year of their undergraduate degree programmes or those who have completed their degree in engineering, technology, science, architecture, or humanities are eligible to apply for the GATE 2024 exams. 

GATE 2024 Schedule

Check the complete schedule for the GATE 2024 exams below.

Particulars Date

Online application process opens

August 24, 2023 (Tentative)

Closing date of regular online registration/ application process

September 29, 2023

Closing date of extended online registration/ application process (with late fee)

October 13, 2023

Modifications in GATE 2024 application

November 7 to 11, 2023

Availability of GATE admit cards

January 4, 2024

GATE 2024 examinations

February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024

Candidate's response available in the application portal

February 16, 2024

Answer keys available on the application portal

February 21, 2024

Submission of challenges by candidates on answer keys

February 22 to 25, 2024

Announcement of results for GATE 2024

March 16, 2024

Availability of score card for download by candidates

March 23, 2024

