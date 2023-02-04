GATE CSE Paper Analysis 2023: Check GATE CS Exam Analysis (4 February), Difficulty Level

GATE CS Analysis 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is conducting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam 2023 for M. Tech/Ph.D courses and PSU jobs through GATE. GATE 2023 exam is being held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 in computer-based mode. As per the schedule, the GATE exam is being held in two shifts - Morning (8:30 to 10:30 am) and Afternoon (2:30 to 05:30 pm) for various engineering disciplines. Candidates appearing for GATE must carry their GATE admit card 2023 and follow dress code for GATE exam and other specified documents.

GATE CS exam is being held in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM on February 4. Jagran Josh has provided you with the detailed GATE Computer Science analysis 2023 based on the candidate’s feedback. GATE Computer Science exam analysis includes difficulty level of the sections, weightage of the topics, test pattern, number of good attempts and GATE CSE expected cut-off. Candidates can check the detailed GATE CSE exam analysis 2023 here.

GATE CS Analysis 2023

To appear for the GATE CSE 2023 exam, candidates have to appear at the exam hall by 8:30 AM. A virtual calculator was provided to the candidates, hence, candidates are not allowed to carry their own calculators. Candidates do not need to carry a pen and paper as these items were provided by the exam conducting authorities. They can bring hand sanitiser and water in transparent bottles. After the completion of GATE exam, candidates will be able to check the official GATE answer key on IIT Kanpur website.

GATE CSE Paper Analysis 2023, February 4

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur conducted the GATE 2023 CSE paper on February 4 in shift 1. Candidates will be provided with the GATE CSE paper analysis 2023 soon after the exam gets over, the GATE CSE exam analysis will be added based on the candidate's feedback and the expert's analysis.

GATE CSE Exam Analysis 2023, February 4 - Questions Asked in Today’s GATE CS Paper

Along with the GATE CSE paper review, candidates can also check GATE memory-based questions asked in questions on February 4 as per the feedback received from those who appeared for the exam. With the help of GATE CSE memory-based questions, they will be able to know the actual questions that were asked in the exam. The expert review for the question paper is expected soon. Check the GATE CSE paper analysis and question paper review here.

