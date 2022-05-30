Goa GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Goa Board Class 10 Results On 1st June at gbshse.info

Goa GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Finally, the D-day has come for students expecting their Goa Board 10th Results 2022. As per the official update, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has confirmed the GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Date and Time. The Goa SSC Results 2022 for Class 10 students will be declared on the 1st of June 2022 - Wednesday. Along with sharing the date for Goa Board Results 2022, the exam authority has also said that the Goa SSC Results will be declared at 5:30 PM. The formal declaration of GBSHSE Class 10 Result 2022 will be done in a press meet, which will be followed by publishing the same online on the official website - gbshse.info. In addition to the official website, students will also be able to check and access Goa Board 10th Result 2022 also via the direct link placed below.

Check Goa Board 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Date: Official Notice Released

To confirm the development regarding the Goa Board 10th Result 2022 Date and Time, the board has released an official notification. The notice reads “This is the reference to the declaration of result of SSC public examination April 2022 on June 1, 2022, at 5:30 pm. As you are aware that the SSC examination was conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Porvirim Goa in Two Terminal System, one in December 2021 and the other in April 2022.”

Click Here to Read the Complete Notice

20 Thousand Students Waiting for Goa Board 10th Results 2022

The notice also shared that the GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 will be declared in a press meet to be held at 5:30 PM. The press meet will be addressed by GBSHSE Chairman Bhagirath Shetye at the Directorate of Education Office at Porvorim, Goa. As per the details shared by the board, a total of 20572 students appeared for the Class 10 Exams held from 5th to 26th April 2022. Of the total number of students, 10530 were Boys while the rest 10042 were girls.

Total Number of Students 20572 Total Number of Male Students 10530 Total Number of Female Students 10042

Also Read: GBSHSE Class 12 Result 2022: Term 1, 2 consolidated scorecards available at gbshse.info