GSEB 12th Admit Card for Science Stream Practical Exams Released, Get Direct Link Here

GSEB 12th Admit Card 2023 Released: As per the latest updates, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the Class 12th Admit Card for Science Stream Practical Exams 2023. The school authorities can download the GSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2023 on the official website i.e. gseb.org through the school login.

Afterward, the school authorities can distribute the GSEB 12th Admit Card 2023 among the students. Candidates must note that they will have to collect their respective hall tickets from their respective schools. They must carry the hall ticket along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall. Otherwise, they will not be granted entry at any cost.

GSEB 12th Admit Card for Practical Exams [School Login] - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download GSEB 12th Admit Card? (For School Authorities)?

The registered school authorities can download the Gujarat HSC 2023 Admit Card by entering the school index number and mobile number. They can go through these steps to download the hall ticket on the official website-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on HSC Science March 2023 Practical exam hall ticket

Step 3 : Enter school index no., mobile no., and captcha code

Step 4: Now, enter students' details (if required)

Step 5: The GSEB 12 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the admit card

Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference

Whom to Contact for Correction in GSEB 12th Admit Card?

Examinees must note that in case of any discrepancy or error on the Gujarat Board science stream practical exam admit card 2023, they must inform the schools. If there is any error, students are advised to contact the Science Stream (A) Branch of the Gujarat Board office, Gandhinagar with necessary grounds.

Also Read: WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2023: Over 6.9 lakh Students To Appear in WB Class 10th Board Exams





