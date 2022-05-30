GSEB HSC Result 2022 Date: Gujarat Board 12th Results for General Stream Expected This Week at gseb.org

GSEB HSC General Result 2022 Date: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is all set to declare the Gujarat 12th Result 2022 for General Stream Students. The latest updates from the Gujarat Board office in Gandhinagar have suggested that the GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2022 is in the final stages of preparation. Tentatively, the Arts and Commerce stream results of Gujarat Board, GSEB, is expected to be declared this week itself. While the exact date and time for GSEB HSC General Result 2022 is still unknown, students can expect the same to be out by 4th June 2022.

GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 Declaration Date

With the GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 already declared, 4.26 Lakh students who have appeared for Gujarat Board 12th Arts and Commerce stream exam are now awaiting the declaration of the results. GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2022 will consist of the results being announced for both Arts and Commerce stream students who have appeared for the examination. Generally, the General Stream Result for Gujarat HSC Board Exam students is announced within 15 to 20 days since the declaration of the Science stream results. However, this time, the board has already taken some additional time and it is likely that the Gujarat 12th Arts, Commerce Results are declared this week.

Where, When and How to check GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2022 Online?

After the declaration of Gujarat Board 12th Arts and Commerce result, students will be able to check it at the websites provided below. As the students are waiting for their Gujarat 12th HSC General Stream results 2022, they must keep a check on these websites for the results and updates - gseb.org.

GSEB HSC result 2022 for General stream(s) is likely to be announced soon. As per past trends, GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce result 2022 will be declared together. The Board usually releases GSEB Arts, Commerce results within 15-20 days after announcing the GSE HSC Science result 2022.

To check their GSEB HSC General stream Result 2022, students will need to log onto the official website and enter their seat number on the website. The seat number and other details that are required to check Gujarat 12th Result 2022 are mentioned on the hall ticket issued to the students at the time of the examination. After entering their seat number on website, students will be able to check and access their Gujarat 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2022.

Also Read: GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2022 Soon, Gujarat Board SSC Results by 10th June, Check at gseb.org