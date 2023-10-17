HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 3 Begins Today; Vacancy Report, Steps to Apply Here

HPU BEd Counselling 2023: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) commences the round 3 counselling for Bachelor of Education (BEd) today: October 17, 2023. The university will display the seat vacancy report after 2nd round today. Along with this, the registration process will take place.

As per the HPU BEd Counselling 2023, once the registration is done, candidates can select colleges as per their preference between October 17 and 19, 2023. The seat allotment result will be out on October 21, 2023.

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is given below:

HPU BEd Vacancy Report Click Here HPU BEd Round 2 Counselling Registration Click Here

HPU BEd Counselling Schedule 2023

Check out the mandatory events below:

Particulars Dates Display of vacancy report after 2nd round October 17, 2023 Registration and selection of colleges October 17 to 19, 2023 Seat Allotment Result October 21, 2023 Document verification at college and online fee submission October 22 to 23, 2023

How to Apply for HPU BEd Counselling 2023?

Candidates can go through the following steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BEd counselling registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the documents

Step 5: Choose preferred colleges and lock choices

Step 6: Pay the required fee and submit form

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

How Seats Are Allotted in HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Rounds?

Seat allotment is done on the basis of preferences selected by the candidates and their merit ranks. Thus, it completely depends on the preferences and merit ranks of all candidates who have applied for that particular round.

How to check the Seat Matrix in Govt. and Private colleges before the start of a round in B.Ed. online counselling ?

Candidates can check the lists of vacant seats in Government and Private colleges before initiation of a round in B.Ed. online counseling by visiting B.Ed. online counseling page.

