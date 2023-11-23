  1. Home
  2. News
  3. HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Today at admissions.hpushimla.in

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Today at admissions.hpushimla.in

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 seat allotment results for round 6 will be published today. Candidates can check counselling results at admissions.hpushimla.in.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 23, 2023 16:36 IST
HPU BEd Counselling 2023
HPU BEd Counselling 2023

HPU BEd Counselling 2023: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) will publish the seat allotment result of BEd counselling today: November 23, 2023. Candidates who applied for the third correction cum mop-up round can check out the results on the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in.

According to the HPU BEd Counselling 2023 schedule, shortlisted candidates will have to proceed with document verification at the college level and online payment of the admission fee. Candidates can check out the HPU BEd Round 6 counselling schedule here.

HPU BEd Counselling Result 2023

Direct Link (Available Today)

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

HPU BEd Seat Allotment Result

November 23, 2023

Original document verification at the college level

November 24 to 25, 2023

Payment of online admission fee

November 24 to 25, 2023

How to Check HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Result?

Candidates can check out the following steps to access seat allotment results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: helpdeskhpu.com

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the HPU BEd round 6 seat allotment link

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: HPUB BED Round 6 seat allotment results will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the results

Documents Required for HPU BEd Counselling 2023

Check out the important files for verification below:

  • HPU B.Ed 2023 Rank card
  • HPU B.Ed 2023 Admit card 
  • Class 10, and 12 mark sheets and certificate
  • Mark sheets of all semesters of qualifying graduate degree
  • Character certificate 
  • PwD certificate (if applicable)
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: CAT Exam Slot Timings 2023: IIM CAT Exam Dates, Slot-wise Reporting Time And Exam Pattern Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023