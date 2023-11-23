HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Today at admissions.hpushimla.in

HPU BEd Counselling 2023: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) will publish the seat allotment result of BEd counselling today: November 23, 2023. Candidates who applied for the third correction cum mop-up round can check out the results on the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in.

According to the HPU BEd Counselling 2023 schedule, shortlisted candidates will have to proceed with document verification at the college level and online payment of the admission fee. Candidates can check out the HPU BEd Round 6 counselling schedule here.

HPU BEd Counselling Result 2023 Direct Link (Available Today)

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates HPU BEd Seat Allotment Result November 23, 2023 Original document verification at the college level November 24 to 25, 2023 Payment of online admission fee November 24 to 25, 2023

How to Check HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Result?

Candidates can check out the following steps to access seat allotment results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: helpdeskhpu.com

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the HPU BEd round 6 seat allotment link

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: HPUB BED Round 6 seat allotment results will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the results

Documents Required for HPU BEd Counselling 2023

Check out the important files for verification below:

HPU B.Ed 2023 Rank card

HPU B.Ed 2023 Admit card

Class 10, and 12 mark sheets and certificate

Mark sheets of all semesters of qualifying graduate degree

Character certificate

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

