HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Schedule Revised; Download PDF Here

The HPU BEd Counselling 2023 revised schedule is live now. Candidates can check out fresh dates on the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in. Download the PDF Here.

Updated: Nov 2, 2023 11:47 IST
HPU BEd Counselling 2023
HPU BEd Counselling 2023

HPU BEd Counselling 2023: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has revised the Bachelor of Education, BEd counselling schedule. Candidates who are going to participate in the counselling process can check out the complete schedule on the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in.

According to the HPU BEd Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates who have been allocated seats in the correction cum mop-up round must pay the online admission fee and go for document verification between November 2 to 3, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule for the upcoming round below.

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Schedule for Final MopUp Round 

Candidates can check out the complete schedule below:

Events

Dates

Display of vacancy report

November 4, 2023

HPU BEd counselling registration and selection of colleges

November 4 to 5, 2023

HPU BEd seat allotment result

November 7, 2023

Document verification at college and online admission fee payment

November 8 to 9, 2023

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Schedule Revised- Click Here (PDF file)

Documents Required for HPU BEd Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • Undergraduate Certificate
  • Class 10, and 12 mark sheets and certificates
  • Admission Form Copy
  • Passport Size Photographs
  • Bonafide of Himachal Pradesh Certificate
  • No Objection Certificate (N.O.C), in case of In-Service Candidate
  • Category Certificate Girl Child / Cultural / Sports / PwD/H.P University Ward/J&K Migrants)
  • Any other Relevant Documents

How to Check Vacancy Seats in Govt. and Private Colleges?

Candidates can check the lists of vacant seats in Government and Private colleges before initiation of a round in B.Ed. online counseling by visiting B.Ed. online counselling page.

How seats are allotted in HPU B.Ed. online counseling rounds?

HPU BEd seat allotment is done on the basis of preferences selected by the candidates and their merit ranks. Thus seat allotment completely depends on the preferences and merit ranks of all candidates who have applied for that particular round.

