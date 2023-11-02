HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Schedule Revised; Download PDF Here

HPU BEd Counselling 2023: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has revised the Bachelor of Education, BEd counselling schedule. Candidates who are going to participate in the counselling process can check out the complete schedule on the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in.

According to the HPU BEd Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates who have been allocated seats in the correction cum mop-up round must pay the online admission fee and go for document verification between November 2 to 3, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule for the upcoming round below.

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Schedule for Final MopUp Round

Candidates can check out the complete schedule below:

Events Dates Display of vacancy report November 4, 2023 HPU BEd counselling registration and selection of colleges November 4 to 5, 2023 HPU BEd seat allotment result November 7, 2023 Document verification at college and online admission fee payment November 8 to 9, 2023

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Schedule Revised- Click Here (PDF file)

Documents Required for HPU BEd Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

Undergraduate Certificate

Class 10, and 12 mark sheets and certificates

Admission Form Copy

Passport Size Photographs

Bonafide of Himachal Pradesh Certificate

No Objection Certificate (N.O.C), in case of In-Service Candidate

Category Certificate Girl Child / Cultural / Sports / PwD/H.P University Ward/J&K Migrants)

Any other Relevant Documents

How to Check Vacancy Seats in Govt. and Private Colleges?

Candidates can check the lists of vacant seats in Government and Private colleges before initiation of a round in B.Ed. online counseling by visiting B.Ed. online counselling page.

How seats are allotted in HPU B.Ed. online counseling rounds?

HPU BEd seat allotment is done on the basis of preferences selected by the candidates and their merit ranks. Thus seat allotment completely depends on the preferences and merit ranks of all candidates who have applied for that particular round.

