HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Schedule Revised; Download PDF Here

HPU BEd Counselling 2023: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has revised the Bachelor of Education, BEd counselling schedule. Candidates who are going to participate in the counselling process can check out the complete schedule on the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in.
According to the HPU BEd Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates who have been allocated seats in the correction cum mop-up round must pay the online admission fee and go for document verification between November 2 to 3, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule for the upcoming round below.
HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Schedule for Final MopUp Round
Candidates can check out the complete schedule below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Display of vacancy report
|
November 4, 2023
|
HPU BEd counselling registration and selection of colleges
|
November 4 to 5, 2023
|
HPU BEd seat allotment result
|
November 7, 2023
|
Document verification at college and online admission fee payment
|
November 8 to 9, 2023
HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Schedule Revised- Click Here (PDF file)
Documents Required for HPU BEd Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- Undergraduate Certificate
- Class 10, and 12 mark sheets and certificates
- Admission Form Copy
- Passport Size Photographs
- Bonafide of Himachal Pradesh Certificate
- No Objection Certificate (N.O.C), in case of In-Service Candidate
- Category Certificate Girl Child / Cultural / Sports / PwD/H.P University Ward/J&K Migrants)
- Any other Relevant Documents
How to Check Vacancy Seats in Govt. and Private Colleges?
Candidates can check the lists of vacant seats in Government and Private colleges before initiation of a round in B.Ed. online counseling by visiting B.Ed. online counselling page.
How seats are allotted in HPU B.Ed. online counseling rounds?
HPU BEd seat allotment is done on the basis of preferences selected by the candidates and their merit ranks. Thus seat allotment completely depends on the preferences and merit ranks of all candidates who have applied for that particular round.
Also Read: CLAT 2024 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Eligibility Details Here