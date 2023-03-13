ICAI CA Final and Inter May 2023: Mock Test Paper Series 1 Starts Today, Check Complete Schedule Here

ICAI CA Final and Inter May 2023: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to conduct the Mock Test Papers Series- I for the students who are appearing for CA Final and Intermediate May 2023 examinations from today March 13. According to the official notification, the Mock test paper series will be conducted in physical/virtual modes from 2 pm to 5 pm.

ICAI CA Mock Test Paper Series 2023 Official Notice - Direct Link (Click Here)

ICAI CA Mock Test Paper Series - I May 2023: Important Dates

Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate May examinations mock test paper series can check the important dates in the table below.

Exam Dates CA Intermediate Exam CA Final Exam March 13, 2023 Intermediate Paper-1: Accounting Final Paper-1: Financial Reporting March 14, 2023 Intermediate Paper-2: Corporate and Other Laws Final Paper-2: Strategic Financial Management March 15, 2023 Intermediate Paper-3: Cost and Management Accounting Final Paper-3: Advanced Auditing and Professional Ethics March 16, 2023 Intermediate Paper-4: Taxation Final Paper-4: Corporate and Economic Laws March 17, 2023 Intermediate Paper-5: Advanced Accounting Final Paper-5: Strategic Cost Management and Performance Evaluation March 18, 2023 Intermediate Paper-6: Auditing and Assurance Final Paper-7: Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation March 20, 2023 Intermediate Paper-7: Enterprise Information Systems & Strategic Management Final Paper-8: Indirect Tax Laws March 21, 2023 Intermediate Paper-8: Financial Management & Economics for Finance

ICAI CA Mock Test Paper Series - 1 May 2023

According to the official notification, the question papers for each subject will be uploaded on the BoS Knowledge Portal at 1.30 pm. It is advisable for the students to download and attempt these mock test papers within the stipulated time limit. As per the recent updates, the answer key to these question papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of the commencement of the mock test paper according to the exam schedule.

