    ICAI CA Final and Inter May 2023: Mock Test Paper Series 1 Starts Today, Check Complete Schedule Here

    ICAI is all set to conduct the Mock Test Papers Series - I for the students appearing for CA Final and Intermediate May 2023 exams from today March 13, in virtual and physical modes. Check complete details here

    Updated: Mar 13, 2023 09:57 IST
    ICAI CA Final and Inter May 2023: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to conduct the Mock Test Papers Series- I for the students who are appearing for CA Final and Intermediate May 2023 examinations from today March 13. According to the official notification, the Mock test paper series will be conducted in physical/virtual modes from 2 pm to 5 pm.

    ICAI CA Mock Test Paper Series 2023 Official Notice - Direct Link (Click Here)

    ICAI CA Mock Test Paper Series - I May 2023: Important Dates

    Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate May examinations mock test paper series can check the important dates in the table below.

    Exam Dates

    CA Intermediate Exam

    CA Final Exam

    March 13, 2023

    Intermediate Paper-1:

    Accounting

    Final Paper-1: Financial

    Reporting

    March 14, 2023

    Intermediate Paper-2:

    Corporate and Other

    Laws

    Final Paper-2: Strategic

    Financial Management

    March 15, 2023

    Intermediate Paper-3:

    Cost and Management

    Accounting

    Final Paper-3: Advanced

    Auditing and Professional

    Ethics

    March 16, 2023

    Intermediate Paper-4:

    Taxation

    Final Paper-4: Corporate and

    Economic Laws

    March 17, 2023

    Intermediate Paper-5:

    Advanced Accounting

    Final Paper-5: Strategic Cost

    Management and Performance

    Evaluation

    March 18, 2023

    Intermediate Paper-6:

    Auditing and Assurance

    Final Paper-7: Direct Tax Laws

    and International Taxation

    March 20, 2023

    Intermediate Paper-7:

    Enterprise Information

    Systems & Strategic

    Management

    Final Paper-8: Indirect Tax

    Laws

    March 21, 2023

    Intermediate Paper-8:

    Financial Management &

    Economics for Finance

    		  

    ICAI CA Mock Test Paper Series - 1 May 2023

    According to the official notification, the question papers for each subject will be uploaded on the BoS Knowledge Portal at 1.30 pm. It is advisable for the students to download and attempt these mock test papers within the stipulated time limit. As per the recent updates, the answer key to these question papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of the commencement of the mock test paper according to the exam schedule. 

