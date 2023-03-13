ICAI CA Final and Inter May 2023: Mock Test Paper Series 1 Starts Today, Check Complete Schedule Here

ICAI CA Final and Inter May 2023: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to conduct the Mock Test Papers Series- I for the students who are appearing for CA Final and Intermediate May 2023 examinations from today March 13. According to the official notification, the Mock test paper series will be conducted in physical/virtual modes from 2 pm to 5 pm.
ICAI CA Mock Test Paper Series - I May 2023: Important Dates
Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate May examinations mock test paper series can check the important dates in the table below.
|
Exam Dates
|
CA Intermediate Exam
|
CA Final Exam
|
March 13, 2023
|
Intermediate Paper-1:
Accounting
|
Final Paper-1: Financial
Reporting
|
March 14, 2023
|
Intermediate Paper-2:
Corporate and Other
Laws
|
Final Paper-2: Strategic
Financial Management
|
March 15, 2023
|
Intermediate Paper-3:
Cost and Management
Accounting
|
Final Paper-3: Advanced
Auditing and Professional
Ethics
|
March 16, 2023
|
Intermediate Paper-4:
Taxation
|
Final Paper-4: Corporate and
Economic Laws
|
March 17, 2023
|
Intermediate Paper-5:
Advanced Accounting
|
Final Paper-5: Strategic Cost
Management and Performance
Evaluation
|
March 18, 2023
|
Intermediate Paper-6:
Auditing and Assurance
|
Final Paper-7: Direct Tax Laws
and International Taxation
|
March 20, 2023
|
Intermediate Paper-7:
Enterprise Information
Systems & Strategic
Management
|
Final Paper-8: Indirect Tax
Laws
|
March 21, 2023
|
Intermediate Paper-8:
Financial Management &
Economics for Finance
ICAI CA Mock Test Paper Series - 1 May 2023
According to the official notification, the question papers for each subject will be uploaded on the BoS Knowledge Portal at 1.30 pm. It is advisable for the students to download and attempt these mock test papers within the stipulated time limit. As per the recent updates, the answer key to these question papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of the commencement of the mock test paper according to the exam schedule.
