ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 expected tomorrow at icai.nic.in, check past years pass percentage

ICAI CA Foundation result 2023: ICAI is likely to declare the CA foundation June result tomorrow. Candidates can check the ICAI CA result 2023 for the Foundation course online at  icai.nic.in, icai.org. Know details here

Updated: Aug 6, 2023 21:17 IST
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) will announce the CA Foundation June result tomorrow - August 7, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their CA marksheet from the official website: icai.org and icai.nic.in. They can check their ICAI CA results using SMS or email by using their registered ID and mobile numbers.

If the CA Foundation result is not declared tomorrow, the institute will announce the results on August 8 at 10 AM. The CA Foundation result date and time 2023 was notified on the ICAI official website. Along with the results, the pass percentage of candidates and toppers of the exam will also be announced.

The CA Foundation December 2023 exam notification is expected to be released tomorrow or the day after. As per the qualifying percentage, candidates need to score a minimum of 40% marks in each CA Foundation paper and a total aggregate of 50% marks to be declared as pass.

How To Check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023?

Candidates who have appeared for the foundation exam can check their CA results online on caresults.icai.org and some other websites as mentioned above. Go through the steps to check the ICAI CA result: 

Step 1: Go to the official page - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter registration number or PIN no along with their roll number

Step 5: Submit the details and download CA foundation scorecards

CA Foundation Pass Percentage

Candidates can check below the pass percentage of the last five CA Foundation results: 

CA Foundation

December 2022

June 2022

December 2021

June 2021

January 2021

Number of students appeared

1,26,015

93,729

1,10,662

71,967

27,808

Number of candidates passed

36,864

23,693

33,510

19,158

6,922

Pass percentage

29.25%

25.28%

30.28%

26.62%

24.89%

