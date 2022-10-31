ICAI CA November 2022 Exams From Tomorrow, Download CA Final and Intermediate Admit Card Here

ICAI CA November Session 2022: As per the schedule released, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the CA exams for November 2022 session from 1st to 17th November 2022. Candidates appearing for exam must download ICAI CA Intermediate and Final admit cards 2022 from the official website. They will have to use their login id and password to download the ICAI CA admit card.

The first paper of CA Final Group 1 will be held from 2 to 5 pm on 1st November 2022 in offline mode whereas, the CA Intermediate exams will begin on 2nd November 2022. CA November 2022 exams will be conducted at over 290 exam centres across the country. There are eight overseas exam centres in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimphu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait and Muscat.

ICAI CA November Session 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)

CA Final Exam 2022 Date and Time for Group 1

Group 1 Exam date (2 to 5 pm) Paper 1 1st November 2022 Paper 2 3rd November 2022 Paper 3 5th November 2022 Paper 4 7th November 2022

CA Final Exam 2022 Date and Time for Group 2

Group 2 Exam date (2 to 5 pm) Paper 5 10th November 2022 Paper 6 12th November 2022 Paper 7 14th November 2022 Paper 8 16th November 2022

CA Intermediate Exam 2022 Dates for Group 1

Group 1 Exam date (2 to 5 pm) Paper 1 2nd November 2022 Paper 2 4th November 2022 Paper 3 6th November 2022 Paper 4 9th November 2022

CA Intermediate Exam 2022 Dates for Group 2

Group 2 Exam date (2 to 5 pm) Paper 5 11th November 2022 Paper 6 (Elective) 13th November 2022 (2 to 6 pm) Paper 7 15th November 2022 Paper 8 17th November 2022

ICAI CA Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates appearing in the CA Final and Intermediate exams must carry their admit card and one valid ID proof to the exam centre.

They must reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled reporting time.

An advance reading time of 15 minutes (1:45 pm to 2 pm) will be given for CA Final and Intermediate programmes.

Candidates are not allowed to use electronic devices like - mobile phones, calculators etc inside the exam hall.

CA exams will be conducted in Hindi and English languages. Candidates can choose the any medium to write the exam.

