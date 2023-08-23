ICAI CA November 2023 Registration Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

ICAI CA Registration 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the ICAI CA registrations for the November-December 2023 exams today, August 23, 2023. Candidates interested in appearing for the CA foundation, intermediate and final exams can visit the official website of ICAI and complete the registration process.

It is mandatory for candidates to complete the registration process in order to appear for the examinations. As per the schedule given the ICSI CA foundation exams will be conducted on December 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2023. The intermediate Group -I exams will be conducted on November 2, 4, 6, and 8, 2023, and the Group -II exam will be conducted on November 10, 13, 15, and 17, 2023. The final course Group-I exams will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5, 7, 2023 and the Group-II exam will be conducted on November 9, 11, 14, and 16, 2023.

To register for the ICAI CA foundation, intermediate, and final exams candidates are required to visit the official website - icai.org and visit the registration link. Candidates can also complete the registration process through the direct link given below.

ICAI CA November-December 2023 Registration Schedule

Particulars For Main & PQC Exams For Foundation Exam Commencement of application process August 2, 2023 August 2, 2023 Last date for submission of application (without late fees) August 23, 2023 August 23, 2023 Last date for submission of the application (with late fees of ` 600/- or US $ 10) August 30, 2023 August 30, 2023

ICAI CA November-December 2023 Registration Process

The ICAI CA foundation, intermediate, and final exam registration link is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the ICAI CA official website

Step 2: Click on online services and register

Step 3: Login using the registration credentials

Step 4: Fill out the application form and submit the registration fee

Step 5: Save the filled application and click on the final submission

