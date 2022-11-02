ICAI CA November Exam 2022: Check Last Date to Send Observations on CA Question Paper Here

ICAI CA November Exam 2022: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a notification regarding sending observations on the question papers of CA Intermediate and Final exams. As per the released notification, the last date to send observations on the ICAI CA intermediate and CA final exam question paper is 22nd November 2022.

Candidates who are appearing for the CA November exams can check the official notice at icai.org or here on this page. CA Intermediate exams have started from today - 2nd November while CA Final exam commenced yesterday from - 1st November.

How To Send Observations on ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Question Papers?

As per the notice released, the Institute has asked the candidates to bring to the notice of the Examination Department, their observations, if any, on the question papers relating to Final and Intermediate exams. They can do so by sending the observations via e-mail at examfeedback@icai.in.

They can also send observations on question papers of ICAI CA by Speed Post. The observation on the CA final question paper and CA inter question paper if sent by Speed Post will have to be sent to - The Additional Secretary (Exams), The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI Bhawan, Indraprastha Marg, New Delhi 110 002.

What Details Have To Be Provided Along with ICAI CA Question Observations?

It has been mentioned in the notice, that only those observations of the candidates will be taken up for consideration who will provide the following details - name of the candidates, registration number, roll number, email ID and mobile number. Without mentioning the above information, the authorities will not consider the observations on the question papers of ICAI CA Inter and Final.

ICAI CA Intermediate November 2022 Exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the CA Intermediate November 2022 exam from today - 2nd November. The CA Inter Group 1 first paper will be conducted today from 2 to 5 pm. The last exam will be held on 17th November 2022 in offline mode. The exam will be held at over 290 exam centres across the country.