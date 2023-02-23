ICAI CA Registration 2023 Last Date For May June Exam Tomorrow, Get Direct Link To Apply Here

ICAI CA May/June Exam 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants will close the CA May/June 2023 exam registration window tomorrow - February 24. Candidates can fill up the forms for CA final, intermediate and foundation exams 2023. They can submit their ICAI CA exam forms 2023 for May/June at icai.org without paying any late fee. In case, those applying for ICAI CA 2023 after the deadline have to pay late fee of Rs 300.

The last date to fill ICAI CA May/June 2023 exam form with late fee is March 3. Candidates will also be given the opportunity to make changes to their CA Final, Intermediate, Foundation - May/June 2023 form. The application correction window for ICAI CA will be available from March 4 to 10,2023.

ICAI CA May/June 2023 Exam Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

ICAI CA May/June 2023 Dates

Events Dates Last date to apply for ICAI CA without late fee February 24, 2023 (11.59 PM) Last date to apply for ICAI CA with late fee March 3, 2023 (11.59 PM) ICAI CA Application Correction Facility March 4 to 10, 2023

How To Register for ICAI CA May/June Exam 2023?

Candidates that plan to appear in the May/June 2023 exams can check their status at the Self Service Portal (SSP) to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria to be able to fill the exam forms at SSP. They can apply for ICAI CA Final, Intermediate, Foundation exams in online mode till the specified date. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for ICAI CA May-June Exam 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - icai.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click - examinations and Examinations-May/June2023.

3rd Step - A new page with dates and link will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, login at eservices.icai.org by using - user ID and password.

5th Step - Fill up the ICAI CA application form, upload documents and pay the application fee.

6th Step - Download the CA exam form and also take few printouts for future reference.

ICAI CA Admit Card 2023 for May/June Exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the CA Foundation Final, Intermediate admit card 2023 for May/June session soon. Registered candidates can download the ICAI CA admit card at icai.org. They download the ICAI CA admit card by using the login credentials at portal - eservices.icai.org. As per the officials, the admit card of ICAI CA along with photographs and signatures of the candidates is released 14 days prior to the commencement of the exam.

