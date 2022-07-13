ICAI CA Result 2022 Date Confirmed: CA Final Results for May Exams to be Declared on 15th July at icai.org

ICAI CA Result 2022 Date Confirmed: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued a notification confirming the declaration date for ICAI CA Result 2022. As per the official announcement, CA Final Result 2022 for the May Session Exam will be declared on 15th or 16th July 2022. The news about CA Final Results for May Exam has been confirmed by the Institute through an official notification which was published online on the official website - icai.org. The notice mentions that the ICAI CA Final Result will be declared on either 15th or 16th July 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check their CA Final results on the official website - icai.org.

CA Final Result 2022 (May Session) Date Confirmed - Read Notification Here

CA final result are expected on 15/16th July . In earlier tweet ca foundation written by mistake .😊🙏🏻 — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) July 9, 2022

CA Final Result 2022 by 15th July

According to the details shared by the ICAI in its official notification, the CA May Final Result 2022 will be declared by the institute on either 15th or 16th July 2022. However, the two dates are shared by ICAI as a fail safe to provide leeway for correction in case the result declaration gets delayed. Generally, the institute announces CA May Result 2022 for final exams on the first date and in this case it would be 15th July 2022. Therefore, it is highly likely that ICAI CA Final Result 2022 for May Session will be declared by Friday.

How to check ICAI CA Final Result 2022 for May Exam?

Like the previous sessions, ICAI CA May Result 2022 for the Final Exam will be declared online and made available to the students online. Candidates will need to log onto the ICAI’s official website - icai.org and go to students’ section through the option given at the top. On the next page, candidates will find link for ICAI CA Final Result 2022 for May Session which will take them to the login page of the website. On this page, candidates need to enter their registration number or PIN no to check their ICAI CA Final Results 2022. After checking the CA Final Result 2022 Scorecard online, candidates are also advised to download a softcopy and take printout of the document for future reference.

