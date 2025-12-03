Key Points
- Download CMA Foundation, Intermediate and Final admit card using registration number
- CMA final and intermediate exam to be held from December 10 to 17, 2025
- CMA Foundation exam is to be held on December 13, 2925
ICMAI CMA December 2025 Admit Card: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released the CMA DEcember 2025 session admit card. Those appearing for the exams can download their admit card for the Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams using their current registration number. The link to download the admit card is available on the oficial website - icmai.in or eicmai.in
ICMAI will be conducting the CMA Intermediate and Final exams from December 10 to 17, 2025 while the CMA Foundation exam will be held on December 13, 2025. The ICMAI CMA admit card 2025 is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The exam centre name and address along with the exam schedule are mentioned in the CMA Admit Card 2025.
ICMAI CMA December 2025 Admit Card - Click Here
ICMAI CMA December 2026 Date and Time
The ICMAI CMA December 2025 session exam will be held from December 10, 2025. Check below the complete timetable for the CMA December 2025 exam here
|Date/ Time
|Foundation
|
Intermediate
2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M
|
Final
10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M
|10th December, 2025
|Business Laws and Ethics (P-05)
|Corporate and Economic Laws (P-13)
|11th December, 2025
|Operations Management and Strategic Management (P-09)
|Cost and Management Audit (P-17)
|12th December, 2025
|
-
|Financial Accounting (P-06)
|Strategic Financial Management (P-14)
|13th December, 2025
|Time 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon. - IST Paper – 1 & 2 (200 Marks)
|Time 02.00 P.M. to 04.00 P.M. - IST Paper – 3 & 4 (200 Marks)
|Paper – 1 : Fundamentals of Business Laws and Business Communication (100 Marks 50 Multiple Choice Questions)
|Paper – 3 : Fundamentals of Business Mathematics and Statistics (100 Marks 50 Multiple Choice Questions)
|Corporate Accounting and Auditing (P-10)
|Corporate Financial Reporting (P-18)
|Paper – 2 : Fundamentals of Financial and Cost Accounting (100 Marks 50 Multiple Choice Questions)
|Paper – 4 : Fundamentals of Business Economics and Management (100 Marks 50 Multiple Choice Questions)
|14th December, 2025
|Direct and Indirect Taxation (P-07)
|Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-15)
|15th December, 2025
|Financial Management and Business Data Analytics (P-11)
|Indirect Tax Laws and Practice (P-19)
|16th December, 2025
|Cost Accounting (P-08)
|Strategic Cost Management (P-16)
|17th December, 2025
|Management Accounting (P-12)
|
Electives (Any one of three Papers) :
(i) Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20A)
(ii) Risk Management in Banking and Insurance (P-20B)
(iii) Entrepreneurship and Start up (P-20C)
How to Download CMA December 2025 Admit Card
The link for candidates to download the CMA December 2025 admit card is now available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICMAI
Step 2: Click on CMA foundation, intermediate and final December 2025 admit card link
Step 3: Login with the registration number
Step 4: The CMA admit card will be displayed
Step 5: Download the ICMAI CMA admit card for further reference
CMA Admit Card 2025: Details Given on Hall Ticket
The CMA 2025 hall ticket is available at icmai.in. The following details will be mentioned on the CMA admit card
- Canddiate name
- Roll number
- Name of exam
- Exam centre details
- Exam schedule
- Reporting time
- Subjects
- Candidate photograph and signature
- Instructions for candidates
