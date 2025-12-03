ICMAI will be conducting the CMA Intermediate and Final exams from December 10 to 17, 2025 while the CMA Foundation exam will be held on December 13, 2025. The ICMAI CMA admit card 2025 is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The exam centre name and address along with the exam schedule are mentioned in the CMA Admit Card 2025.

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Admit Card: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released the CMA DEcember 2025 session admit card. Those appearing for the exams can download their admit card for the Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams using their current registration number. The link to download the admit card is available on the oficial website - icmai.in or eicmai.in

The ICMAI CMA December 2025 session exam will be held from December 10, 2025. Check below the complete timetable for the CMA December 2025 exam here

How to Download CMA December 2025 Admit Card

The link for candidates to download the CMA December 2025 admit card is now available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICMAI

Step 2: Click on CMA foundation, intermediate and final December 2025 admit card link

Step 3: Login with the registration number

Step 4: The CMA admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the ICMAI CMA admit card for further reference

CMA Admit Card 2025: Details Given on Hall Ticket

The CMA 2025 hall ticket is available at icmai.in. The following details will be mentioned on the CMA admit card