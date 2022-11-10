    ICMAI CMA December 2022 Exam Form Submission Last Date Extended, Check New Exam Centres Here

    ICMAI CMA December 2022: ICAI has extended the last date for submission of the CMA Inter and Final exam form till 12th November 2022. Candidates can apply for ICMAI CMA December 2022 session at examicmai.in. Know details here 

    Updated: Nov 10, 2022 19:13 IST
    ICMAI CMA December 2022 Exam Form Submission Date Extended
    ICMAI CMA December 2022: As per the lastest notice released, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the last date for submission of the CMA Inter and Final exam application form in online mode. Now, candidates who are yet to fill up the ICMAI CMA December exam form can apply till 12th November 2022. They can apply for ICMAI CMA December exam 2022 at examicmai.in.
     
    Along with this, the authorities have also extended the ICMAI CMA 
    application correction facility for December session till 12th November 2022. Apart from the date extension, the authorities have also released ICMAI CMA new exam centres. 
     
    ICMAI CMA Application Form 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    ICMAI CMA 2022 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Submission of exam application form

    12th November 2022 

    Correction in exam application form (Correction Window)

    12th November 2022 

    ICMAI CMA 2022 Notification 

    The latest notification released by the institute reads. “The candidates are requested to undertake submission of examination application form online and correction(s)/change(s) very carefully as it is the last chance of correction/update/change provided to the candidate. Hence they are requested to verify their choice very carefully.” 
     

    ICMAI CMA 2022 Application Correction Window 

    As per the latest notification, candidates can edit their ICMAI CMA application form and make necessary corrections only through their registered account on the official website. Requests for change or correction in the application form through email/phone call will not be accepted.

    How To Apply For ICMAI CMA 2022? 

    To apply for CMA December session, candidates will have to go to the official student website of CMA - icmai.in/studentswebsite/Student-index.php. Now, click on the - Online Admission tab and on the login window, choose the course for which candidates wish to fill out the application form. Now, enter basic details to generate the login credentials and fill in personal, academic and communication details. Lastly, pay the application fees and submit the form. 

    ICMAI CMA New Exam Centres for December Session 

    CMA December 2022 exams will be held in offline mode, in over 100 exam centres across the country and three overseas centres - Bahrain, Dubai and Muscat. The institute has added new exam centres for December 2022 exams in the following cities - Kanchipuram (Tamilnadu), Palghar (Maharastra), Gaya (Bihar) and Serampore (West Bengal). Candidates who wish to opt for these centres can edit their application form by changing the centre preference before the deadline.  
     
     

