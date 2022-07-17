ICSE Class 10 Results 2022 (Announced): Know List of Websites and Alternate Portals to Check CISCE Results

ICSE 10th Result 2022 Announced

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the results for ICSE (Class 10) today in online mode. Students can check their class 10 results at the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To check the ICSE Board result 2022, students will require Index number, UID in the online login window.

Check ICSE 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

ICSE 10th Result Online Marksheet

The ICSE Class 10th result 2022 will be declared online and no hard copy will be mailed to students. The printout of the online result will act as a provisional marksheet for students. The official mark sheet will be released by the board in some time. CISCE will announce the ICSE Result 2022 at 5 pm today. Students will be able to download their results after that from the official website. Results of Class X (#ICSE) Year 2022 Examinations declared.



▪️ No. of Candidates Appeared: 231,063



▪️ Pass Percentage: 99.97%



▪️ Girls have done better than Boys, pass percentage of girls is: 99.98%



▪️ Boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.97%#ICSEResult — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 17, 2022

ICSE Class 10 Results 2022: As per the recent updates, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the result of ICSE class 10th today at 5 PM. To confirm the date and time of the ICSE class 10th result 2022, the CISCE Board has released an official notification. Students can check their CISCE class 10th results on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

To check the result, students will have to enter their index number, UID and captcha code in the login window. Also, a direct link to check the ICSE result will be provided on this page too. The ICSE 10th result 2022 will likely to have the result status, marks statement, and other details of the student.

Where To Check the ICSE Class 10 Results 2022?

After the declaration of the CISCE class 10th result, there might be chances that the official website might not work or get slow. So, in that case, students or parents can check the ICSE 2022 result for semester 1 on these official websites too -

cisce.org results.cisce.org results.jagranjosh.com icse10.jagranjosh.com

Not only from these official websites but the students/parents can also check the official Twitter account for all updates of CISCE ICSE class 10th result 2022. Also, the class 10th result will be made available through SMS or Call.

How to check ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 via SMS?

Students can check the CISCE class 10th result via SMS too. They can go through the steps to know how to get ICSE 10th result via SMS -

Step 1 - Type ICSE<Space><Seven digit Unique Id>.

Step 2 - Send the same to this number - 09248082883.

Step 3 - The online ICSE 10th result 2022 semester 2 will be sent on the same phone number.

How To Check ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 on DigiLocker?

Step 1 - Download the Digilocker app from the play store or visit its official website.

Step 2 - Create an account on the app or website.

Step 3 - Enter mobile number and verify the OTP.

Step 4 - Add details such as email ID, password, etc.

Step 5 - Students can now download their mark sheet.

