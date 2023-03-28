ICSE Specimen Paper 2023: Get Class 10th Biology Specimen Paper PDF Here

ICSE Specimen Paper 2023: As per the updates, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Biology paper on March 29, 2023. Students appearing for the ICSE exam must note that the Biology Specimen paper is available online to download at cisce.org. ICSE Class 10 specimen paper will help the students in understanding the question pattern like - the type of questions asked, marking scheme and other related details.

For the students, we have provided below the ICSE Specimen Paper Biology in the form of pdf. They can check the questions and download the PDF to practice for the exam. This year, the ICSE board exam started on February 27, 2023, with English Language and it will be concluded tomorrow - March 29 with the Biology exam.

Download ICSE Biology Specimen Question PDF

Students can download the ICSE 10th specimen papers for Biology from the last few years. They can check the table which includes the ICSE specimen papers for the last few years.

How To Download ICSE 10th Biology Specimen Paper 2023?

By practising the specimen paper of ICSE Biology, students can get to know about the different types of questions asked in the board exam. So, they are suggested to solve it for better preparation. They can go through the steps to know how to download the ICSE Biology Specimen Question paper -

1st Step - Go to the official website of CISCE - cisce.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the Examination tab.

3rd Step - On the new page, click on Specimen Question Papers.

4th Step - Now, select the year and click on Biology Specimen Paper tab.

5th Step - The ICSE 10th Specimen Paper for Biology will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Now download ICSE Biology specimen paper and solve it.

ICSE Specimen Paper 2023 for Class 10 Biology

As per the latest ICSE class 10 exam pattern 2023, the marking scheme for major subjects will be 80% for the written exams and 20% for internal assessment/ project work. The paper will be divided into two sections, each will carry 40 marks. ICSE Biology section I (compulsory) will have short answer questions based on the syllabus. Whereas section II will have six questions. Students have to answer any four of these six questions. The ICSE Biology specimen paper will have a similar pattern.

