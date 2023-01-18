ICSI CSEET 2023 Result Out: Check at icsi.edu, Get Direct Link Here

ICSI CSEET 2023 Result (OUT): The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CSEET 2023 result for the January session today, January 18, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have given the CSEET 2023 examination which was held on January 7, 2023, and January 9, 2023, can check and download the CSEET 2023 result from the official website- icsi.edu.

According to the official notice, the ICSI also announced to upload the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2023) January Session. No physical copy of the CSEET 2023 will be issued to the aspirants, the ICSI informed in the official notice.

ICSI CSEET 2023 Result - Direct Link

ICSI CSEET 2023 Result Official Notice (PDF) - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to Download ICSI CSEET 2023 Result?

Candidates who are appearing for the ICSI CSEET 2023 to get admission into the Company Secretaryship course can follow the below-given steps to check and download the ICSI CSEET 2023 scorecard.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India - icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the CSEET 2023 January Session Result

Step 3: Login using the Registration number, Date of Birth

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: The ICSI CSEET 2023 January Session Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the ICSI CSEET 2023 e-Result

Points to be Noted

As per the recent updates, candidates are requested to keep their CSEET 2023 Admit Cards ready, as the information given on it will be required to access the ICSI CSEET 2023 Result online.

Details on ICSI CSEET 2023 Result

As per the recent updates, the CSEET Result 2023 will include the below-given details.

Candidate's name

Roll Number of the candidate

Status of candidate's qualification for the CSEET 2023 exam

Marks secured by the candidate in each paper

Total marks obtained in CSEET 2023

