ICSI CSEET July 2023 Result Declared, Pass Percentage 69.73% Check Previous Session Pass Percentage Here

ICSI CSEET 2023 July Session Results: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India declared the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEE) 2023 results on August 9, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the July 2023 session of the exams can visit the official website to check the results.

As per the result data available, the overall pass percentage for the CSEET 2023 July session exams is 69.73%. The next session of the exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 4, 2023. Candidates appearing for the November session exams can register through the link available on the official website. The last date for students to submit their applications is October 15, 2023.

ICSI CSEET 2023 Pass Percentage in Previous Sessions

CSEET 2023 exams are conducted four times a year. The previous session was conducted in January and May 2023. Candidates can check the pass percentage from the previous years below.

CSEET sessions Pass percentages July 69.73% May 62.37% January 67.73%

CSEET 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks

To qualify the CSEET 2023 exams candidates must score the minimum qualifying marks. Based on the marking scheme released, candidates are to score a minimum of 40% marks in each paper and an aggregate of 50% marks overall in order to clear the exams.

CSEET 2023 November Session Registrations

Registrations have commenced for the CSEET November 2023 session exams. Candidates interested in appearing for the CEET exams in November can visit the official website and submit their registration and application forms. The last date to submit the applications for CSEET 2023 is October 15, 2023.

