ICSI CSEET May 2023 Session Registrations Commence at icsi.edu, Get Direct Link Here

ICSI CSEET May 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has commenced the registration process for the ICSI CSEET 2023 May Session Examination. According to the official notification released, the last date for candidates to submit applications for the May 2023 session is April 15, 2023. Candidates eligible to appear for the May 2023 exams can visit the official website of ICSI CSEET 2023 to complete the registration and application process.

ICSI CSEET 2023 January Session Results were announced recently. According to the data provided, 67.73% students passed the January 2023 session examination. Candidates can check the CSEET January 2023 exam results through the link available on the official website.

ICSI CSEET 2023 May Session Registration link is available on the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates can also check the ICSI CSEET 2023 Registration link for the May 2023 session through the direct link given here.

ICSI CSEET 2023 May Session - Direct Link

How to Register for ICSI CSEET May 2023 Session

To register for the ICSI CSEET May 2023 Exam Session, students are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the CSEET 2023 link given. Students can also follow the steps given here to complete the ICSI CSEET 2023 May Session Exams.

Step 1: Visit the ICSI CSEET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the CSEET May 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Read through the instructions given and click on Proceed

Step 4: Enter all the required details in the CSEET 2023 Registration link

Step 5: Fill up the CSEET 2023 application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Students who have qualified the January session can register for CS Executive Programme by January 31, 2023, to be registered under CS Executive Programme Old Syllabus and will be eligible to appear in any one module of CS Executive Programme in June 2023.

Those who will be registering under CS Executive programme after February 1, 2023 will be put under CS Executive programme New Syllabus and will be eligible for December 2023 exams.

