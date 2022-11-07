IGNOU Admission 2022: July Registrations close today, Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU Registrations 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University will be closing the IGNOU UG and PG Fresh admission registrations today. Candidates who are yet to apply for the IGNOU UG and PG fresh admissions for online and ODL programme can visit the official website of IGNOU to complete the registration process.

IGNOU has also extended the last date for students to submit the exam form for December 2022 session. The last date to submit the forms is November 10, 2022. Before submitting the registration and application process candidates must make sure that they check through the eligibility criteria prescribed for the programmes.

IGNOU 2022 Registration link for Fresh Admissions and for the December 2022 session link is available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. A direct link for both applications is also available here. Candidates can visit the below-given link to complete the application process.

Registration ODL/ Online Programme - Click Here

Registration December 2022 - Click Here

IGNOU Registration Process

IGNOU 2022 Registration link is available on the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University. For candidates to complete the registration process candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the required details or follow the steps provided here to check the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the Online/ ODL Link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link provided

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Download the filled application form and submit the application

When filling out the IGNOU Application form it is necessary that candidates upload copies of the documents and certificates required for the admission process. The application fee also needs to be submitted online. The fee has to be submitted via the payment gateway through credit, debit or internet banking provisions.

