IGNOU Convocation 2022: 2.91 Lakh Students Received PhD, MPhil, Degree and Diploma Certificates

IGNOU Convocation 2022: As per the updates, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan graced the occasion as Chief Guest and deliver the convocation address at IGNOU 35th convocation event. He wished more than 2.91 lakh students who received their PhD, MPhil, degree, diploma certificates, and gold medals for their performance at the IGNOU convocation 2022 event.

Speaking at the IGNOU convocation 2022, he also complimented the students, teachers, and other staff of the university for making the university a people's university. The proceedings of the convocation was also live telecasted on IGNOU’s Gyan Darshan Channel, Swayam Prabha Channels for Higher Education and streamed live through Facebook Page of IGNOU- facebook.com/OfficialPageIGNOU.

Tweet by Dharmendra Pradhan

"Delighted to be a part of the 35th Convocation of @OfficialIGNOU. I extend my deep compliments and good wishes to the 2.91 lakh+ meritorious students at the 32 regional centres across the country who have received their degree, diploma, certificate, Ph.D/M.Phil and gold medals." He tweeted.

IGNOU as Knowledge Centre of the World

Pradhan said that IGNOU should develop the "canvas of education, strengthen the e-content architecture and emerge as a benchmark knowledge centre of the world" by making use of technology and innovation. "IGNOU has to lead the Renaissance of Knowledge.

He further said that the civilisational wealth of India should be harnessed, and also stressed the importance of the Indian knowledge system to make the education system in India better by adhering to the spirit of "Vasudhaiv Kutumbukam".

IGNOU Awarded Digital Degrees

The University vice-chancellor Nageshwar Rao awarded blockchain-based digital degrees to 60,570 students during the convocation. Pradhan launched the digital degrees developed with the help of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). While thanking the education minister for his presence, Rao said that IGNOU has 67 regional centres - 56 of its own and 11 recognised centres established with army, navy, and Assam rifles along with 240 learner support centres also.

IGNOU Enrollment

IGNOU presently offers 281 academic programmes and during the last year it received over 13 lakh registrations and re-registrations from students which is the highest since its inception. The cumulative enrollment of IGNOU is 34 lakh. There are 21 schools of studies and 52,000 academic counsellors.

The Union Education Minister compared the IGNOU university to the mythical character "Lord Hanuman" from Ramayana, who was unaware of the powers he possessed, for taking education to the remort parts of the country, to the poorest.

The number of students who are being conferred degrees in this convocation is 2,91,588, highest since 34th convocation. 23 new Online and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes and 83 online courses were launched during the last year.

