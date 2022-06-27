IGNOU June TEE 2022: IGNOU June Term End Exam Application Date Extended till 30th June, Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU June TEE 2022 Application Date Extended: Giving some more time to the applicants, IGNOU has decided to extend the application deadline for IGNOU June TEE 2022 Exam. As per the latest notification, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has decided to give some more time to the candidates to submit their IGNOU June Term End Exam 2022 Application Forms. Candidates who are yet to complete the IGNOU June TEE 2022 Applications can now do so by 30th June 2022. To submit their application for IGNOU June TEE 2022 candidates need to log onto the official website ignou.ac.in and fill-in the application form. To make the process simpler, a direct link to the IGNOU June TEE 2022 Application Form online via the direct link placed below:

IGNOU June TEE 2022 Application Portal - Direct Link (Available Now)

IGNOU June TEE 2022 Application Fee

With the application date extended for IGNOU June TEE 2022, the exam authority has also notified that during the extended period, applicants will not have to pay any additional fee to submit the application form. Earlier, the last date to fill IGNOU June Term End Exam 2022 without any late fee was 25th June 2022. Candidates who plan to submit their June TEE 2022 Application Forms now, need to pay Rs. 200 for each theory and practical examination. The application fee for IGNOU June TEE 2022 is to be paid using digital payment modes including credit card, debit card or net banking. After 30th June deadline, candidates will have to pay a late fee of Rs 1100/- plus Rs 200/- per course. The IGNOU June TEE 2022 Application Window with Late fee will be available to the students from 1st to 5th July 2022.

The last date for online submission of examination form for Term end examination June 2022 commencing from 22nd July, 2022 till 05th September, 2022 has been extended pic.twitter.com/dvEOBNktRF — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) June 27, 2022

How to apply for IGNOU June TEE 2022 Application Form?

For candidates who are yet to submit their IGNOU June TEE 2022 Application form, the candidates will be required to submit the same online via the official website. To submit IGNOU June TEE 2022 Application Form, candidates will have to log onto the official website - ignou.ac.in. On the homepage, you have to locate and click on "Online submission of examination form for June 2022 TEE". After going through the instructions, candidates will be taken to a new page, where they will have to key in their programme code, enrolment number, and select your exam center region. After selecting these details, candidates will need to click on submit button and pay IGNOU 2022 application fee as applicable using the digital payment modes.

